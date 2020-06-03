Showcase 2020 Launches Help Hub Featuring Alice Fearn, Pearl Mackie and More

The team behind Showcase 2020, actors Olivia Beardsley and Isaac Stanmore, have launched a new branch of their online initiative called the 'Help Hub'. Featuring leading industry professionals, the Help Hub supports further learning and understanding of the industry - bridging the gap between graduating and working at a time when 'learning on the job' isn't possible. All in one place and all for free.

Co-founder Stanmore said 'We have been blown away by the generosity of the industry and all those willing to contribute. This information is practical, implementable and of interest to not just those graduating now but for throughout your career'.

Bringing a wide array of leading industry professionals together, the Help Hub provides quick, honest practical tips from interviews with actors, directors, casting directors, theatre makers and arts organisations with many more to come. These cover many aspects of the industry from understanding a 'call sheet' and your first days on a film set to self-taping, online CV's, audition tips and much more.

The Help Hub is now live, including interviews with actors Pearl Mackie (Doctor Who), Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come From Away), Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones, Pride, Black Mirror) and casting director Kharmel Cochrane (The Lighthouse, The End Of The F***ing World); plus an exclusive web series by actor and author Paul Clayton (Peep Show, Wolf Hall, The Crown). Co-founder Beardsley said 'You can watch these videos and will come away with tangible things you can do differently that will help you in your career immediately'.

The pair said 'As two working actors we learnt just as much on our first few jobs across stage and screen as we did at drama school. We wanted to take the place of a gradate and ask industry leaders questions to help bridge the gap between graduating and working, at a time when 'learning on the job isn't possible. Like all of Showcase 2020 it is free to access and free to use, and will be useful not just to those who are graduating this year but throughout their careers.'







