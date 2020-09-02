Show Shepherd Announces Theatrical Advisors Group

Dramaturg Phaedra Scott, general manager Anthony McDonald, and attorney Karreem Washington join theater consulting group as client advisors.







Show Shepherd, a team of experienced theater professionals that work with writers, independent producers, and theater companies, announces its new Advisors Group as a resource for current and future clients, making the company a one-stop resource for insider advice on developing new plays and musicals.

Now, in addition to receiving guidance and feedback from the company's leads Matt Schicker and Blair Russell, Show Shepherd clients have access to specialists with expertise in specific areas of the industry for one-on-one conversations and advice.

The inaugural group of Advisors will be Phaedra Michelle Scott (Dramaturgy), Anthony McDonald (General Management), and Karreem Washington (Entertainment Law).

"With the addition of the Advisors Group, forward-thinking writers, independent producers, and theater companies will be able to take advantage of our combined knowledge of traditional production as well as the new industry initiatives including, virtual, audio, and XR experiences," said Matt Schicker, founder and president of Show Shepherd. "We also want to be on the forefront of changes to the industry and show what is possible for a company when it comes to Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Accessibility, and creating opportunities for BIPOC professionals."

"We hope the industry will see Show Shepherd as a resource for diverse voices as they imagine the future of their organizations," said Blair Russell.

ABOUT THE ADVISORS GROUP

PHAEDRA MICHELLE SCOTT is a dramaturg and playwright based in New York City. Phaedra serves as VP of Programs for the Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas (LMDA). She has been a part of the artistic departments of Cleveland Play House, Huntington Theatre Company and is the resident dramaturg with New Harmony Project and Black Theater Commons. She is a Comegys Bight fellow with her historic research on August Wilson's Pittsburgh Cycle, and the recipient of the Bly Creative Capacity grant for her project in creating a historic database of Black theatrical companies that are no longer in existence. As a playwright, she is a past resident at SPACE on Ryder Farm for her play Plantation Black, and is currently a member of the Obie-award winning playwriting ensemble, Youngblood at Ensemble Studio Theater, and Pipeline Theater Company's PlayLab. Her latest play, Good Hair, is a recipient of a Sloan Foundation Grant. She has been an arts and culture journalist for WBUR, Boston's NPR station; a content developer at the USS Constitution Museum. She is a crocheter, horror fan and obscure history enthusiast.

ANTHONY G. McDONALD is a freelance Theatre Manager with experience as a general, company, and house manager working on several Broadway productions. He is also a proud member of the Associate of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers. As a general manager, Anthony has been an associate on Broadway's First Date, Off- Broadway's Fuerza Bruta: Wayra, assistant to Peter Boygo on Trip To Bountiful, and general manager of The Miranda Theatre Company's They Promised Her the Moon and Broadview Phoenix/Magis Theatre Company's Miracle In Rwanda. In addition, Anthony was the company manager of the workshop of Behind the Painting, and assistant company manager on Broadway's Holler If Ya Hear Me. As a house manager, he is currently the associate house manager with the Nederlander Producing Co. of America. at the Minskoff Theatre, home to Disney's The Lion King. Prior to that, he was the associate house manager at the Gershwin Theatre, home to Wicked. Anthony has his BFA from Howard University in Theatre Arts Administration and his MFA from Columbia University in Theatre Management & Producing.

KARREEM WASHINGTON, ESQ. Karreem "Karr" Washington earned his JD with a concentration in intellectual property law from the Cardozo School of Law's renowned IP Law Department. His practice centers around the provision of legal services to those in the entertainment, start-up, and service industries. As a former performer himself, Mr. Washington understands the dichotomy between art and commerce that many creative professionals must navigate. Consequently, he is in a unique position to counsel and offer services to clients based on his having first-hand experience in many of the industries in which they seek to advance their careers, services, and products. Mr. Washington has an M.F.A. from The Actors Studio Drama School and a B.A. from the University of Southern California. Karr Washington is a member of both the New York City Bar Association and the New York State Bar Association (Intellectual Property Law Section). He is licensed to practice in the State of New York.

ABOUT SHOW SHEPHERD

Led by Matt Schicker and Blair Russell, Show Shepherd® has advanced more than 50 new musicals and plays, working with writers, producers, and theater companies to strategically develop their work. The company was launched in 2011 in response to the growing need for writers and producers to get advice as they navigate this often complex industry. Show Shepherd team members have non-profit and commercial producing experience, which is

shared with clients through services that are practical, valuable, personal, and educational at every step. In 2019, Show Shepherd launched its Digital Services for promoting new stage works and with the "The At-Home Theater Series", it expanded its online presence to include livestreamed performances at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

www.showshepherd.com







View More Industry Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You