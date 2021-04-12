Sean Allan Krill, Nadia Bowers & More Take Part in PORTRAIT OF A HEART Reading







Portrait of a Heart, a new play written by Ashley Griffin and based on a concept by Brian Spector, is readying for the stage.

The show received an informal reading through Artists in Residence of Toronto in January and another virtual reading just last week. The latest reading featured Sean Allan Krill, Nadia Bowers, Taylor Rose Mickens, Danny Gardner, Jete Laurence, John Allyn. It featured stage direction by Nicholas Leung and was organized by creative consultant Hannah Ryan (Hamilton, An American in Paris).

In Portrait of a Heart, a depressed Professor's only way to overcome a spiraling, nihilistic life crisis is to embrace the seemingly impossible hope that a brilliant student is the reincarnation of his long deceased soulmate and that the things that truly matter are never really lost.

Next up, the team intends to hold a 29-hour in-person workshop and industry reading.