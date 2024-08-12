SAINT STEPHEN & THE CHILDREN'S CRUSADE to Have Staged Reading at Ripley Grier

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hear ye, hear ye! Saint Stephen & the Children's Crusade will hold its first ever staged reading at Ripley Grier studios, 305 W. 38th Street, at 7pm on August 29th.

Saint Stephen & the Children's Crusade is a new and exciting historical-adventure musical for young actors with an original story based on true events. Huzzah!

In medieval France, Hugo is a twelve-year-old peasant boy content with life in the small village of Cloyes alongside his two best friends, Stephen and Emeline. That is until one day, when Stephen has a vision and embarks on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem, with all of the children of Cloyes in tow. Hugo reluctantly follows, believing that above all else, "Friends don't leave their friends behind."

Along the way, Hugo watches with increasing alarm as Stephen is transformed from his best friend into an ever more fanatical folk-hero with a large and devoted following. As the journey becomes more perilous, Hugo must ask himself if he's willing to follow Stephen to the edge of the world, even if it means they might fall off.

Saint Stephen has was previously selected to be a part of the Apples & Oranges THEatre Accelerator spring 2020 cohort and was featured on Allen and Gray's digital New Voices Concert series.

Book, music, & lyrics: Sam Sultan

Director: Alison Benko

Music director & accompanist: Abram Foster

Special thanks to The Prep NY for all their talented students and assistance in casting

The cast includes Christopher Riley, Eve Johnson, Rockie Mosher, Keegan Gulledge, Lena Ballard Gross, Annabel Cole, Blake Donovan, Marlowe Finck, Cash Chisum, Lorelai Godwin, Emerson Granata, Gabrielys Rosa Lozada, Kylie Ferland, Zoe Rux, Zoe Dunn, and Lena Marano. Further casting to be announced!

This event is free but seating is limited and invite-only.

