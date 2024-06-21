Rayshaun Sandlin Launches RAYNGE Production Company,

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rayshaun Sandlin has launched RAYNGE Production Company, which will aim to amplify the voices and narratives of marginalized communities, with a particular focus on Black and LGBTQIA+ stories.

The mission of RAYNGE is to create groundbreaking arts and media content that celebrates diversity, fosters inclusivity, and sparks meaningful conversations. The company will strive to not only tell stories but to dive deeper into understanding them, exploring the complexities and nuances of each narrative. Through their innovative storytelling approach, RAYNGE will aim to inspire, educate, and empower audiences, challenging societal norms and advocating for positive change while interrogating that age old question: Why?

About Rayshaun Sandlin

Rayshaun Sandlin is a multifaceted talent, known for his work as an actor, writer, and champion of culture. Born in Jamaica, Queens, New York, and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Rayshaun's journey has been shaped by diverse experiences and a deep passion for storytelling.



Rayshaun's educational background includes a degree in Theatre Performance from Catawba College, where he honed his craft as a performer and practitioner of the art. He pursued further training at the prestigious William Esper Studio, a renowned acting conservatory in New York City.



With a rich tapestry of professional experiences, Rayshaun has graced iconic venues such as the Apollo Theater and The Public Theater, while also contributing his talents to a Broadway casting company. His vocal ability has been showcased on national television as a member of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus.

As part of the chorus Rayshaun had the honor of performing alongside icons like Alan Cumming and Broadway stars Javier Muñoz and Brandon Victor Dixon in tribute to the legendary Chita Rivera at Carnegie Hall. Additionally, he was featured in the series finale of the hit FX show POSE, sharing the screen with acclaimed actors Billy Porter and Dyllón Burnside.



Beyond the stage and screen, Rayshaun holds a Master of Arts in Arts Journalism and Communications from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. This comprehensive education has equipped him with a nuanced understanding of the intersectionality of art, culture, and identity.



Rayshaun's artistic endeavors are fueled by a commitment to amplifying marginalized voices, particularly within the Black, LGBTQ+, and plus-size communities. Through his storytelling, he explores themes of resilience, identity, and empowerment, drawing inspiration from his own lived experiences.



In addition to his creative pursuits, Rayshaun's professionalism, whimsical sense of humor, infectious warmth and thoughtfulness are evident in every facet of his work. He approaches each project with dedication and integrity, seeking to spark meaningful conversations and foster greater understanding through the power of art.



As an actor, writer, and advocate, Rayshaun continues to make an indelible mark on the cultural landscape, illuminating the beauty and complexity of the human experience with authenticity and grace.

