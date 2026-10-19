Rachel Sussman Joins Board of Jewish Queer Youth
Sussman's Broadway credits include the Tony-winning plays LIBERATION and SUFFS, as well as JUST FOR US and PARADE.
JQY (Jewish Queer Youth), the largest direct service provider for queer Jewish youth, announced that Tony Award-winning producer, educator and entrepreneur Rachel Sussman has joined its Board of Directors. Last year, JQY recognized Sussman with the inaugural Queer Jewish Icon award. Sussman's Broadway-producing credits include the Tony Award-winning play Liberation, the Tony Award-winning musical Suffs, as well as Just for Us, and Parade.
'Rachel Sussman has a long history of championing historically underrepresented voices and building them a platform for the world to see,' said Rachael Fried, executive director of JQY. 'Since her first day leading zip zap zop for a group of teens at our drop-in center, Rachel has become a fierce advocate, supporter and cheerleader for JQYers and this organization. She's run programs, sent JQYers to Broadway shows, and opened doors for both the organization and JQYers individually. We welcome Rachel to our board and look forward to continuing this work together.'
Sussman is co-founder of rigor + ruckus, The MITTEN Lab, and The Business of Broadway, an educational effort that develops more transparency between artists and producers. She also serves as an adjunct professor at Columbia University's School of the Arts and New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. A former WP Theater Lab Time Warner Foundation Fellow, Sussman received the 2018 Prince Fellowship in Creative Producing and was named one of Variety's '10 to Watch on Broadway.'
'I am honored to join JQY's Board of Directors and deepen my commitment to be of service as they patiently and heroically empower vulnerable queer Jewish young people,' said Rachel Sussman.
Sussman continued, 'JQY powerfully fills a void for so many queer young people by providing mental health resources and a therapeutic community built on deep compassion, trust, and a sense of belonging. Whether they are stopping by the drop-in center, joining the JQY Book Club from afar, or celebrating Jewish holidays in a safe environment, JQY serves as a powerful third space for queer Jewish teens and adults. I look forward to collaborating with fellow Board members and the remarkable staff to bring joy and support to more JQYers than ever.'
About JQY
JQY (Jewish Queer Youth) is a mental health organization that empowers Jewish queer teens and young adults to live healthy, joyful lives. JQY saves and enhances lives by connecting youth to one another, to providers and relevant resources, and to opportunities to see themselves and their futures.
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