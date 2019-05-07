RE-WIRE To Host Industry Presentation Directed By Karen Carpenter, Starring Geneva Carr & Stephen Wallem

An industry presentation of RE-WIRE will be held on Thursday, May 9th at 3pm & 7pm in New York City. RE-WIRE is a new play written by Thomas and Judy Heath, under the direction of Karen Carpenter (Love, Loss & What I wore), and starring Geneva Carr (Hand to God, Bull) & Stephen Wallem (Nurse Jackie).

RE-WIRE is a comedic-drama that peeks into the world of a psychotherapist and 5 of her patients, each dealing with a different issue around sexuality today. The show opens with our protagonist, Robin, in mid-session, and takes us on a journey through her patients' quirks and idiosyncrasies. However, Robin has a story as complex as her patients. By day she dispenses wisdom with great compassion, intellect, and wit... but by night? Robin's love interest triggers old issues that challenge her resolve as she realizes that it's not just her patients who have some re-wiring to do.

Time Out New York says: "A Touching and charming comedic drama... 4 STARS!" This developmental workshop will be presented as a private industry presentation. Casting has been completed by Patricia McCorkle, with general management by Gwynne Richmond and Evan Bernardin of Evan Bernardin Productions. Stage managers Melanie T Morgan and Andrea Jess Berkey round out the team.

Industry ticket requests may be sent to rewire.ebp@gmail.com

Geneva Carr (Actor): Broadway: Hand to God (Tony nomination, Theater World Award). Off-Broadway: Hand to God (MCC), Incognito (MTC), Trevor (Lesser America), Clash by Night (Naked Angels), Betty's Summer Vacation (Playwrights Horizons). Regional Theater: North American Tour of The Vagina Monologues, Things We Do For Love (Westport Country Playhouse), Rabbit Hole (Huntington Theater, IRNE Award). TV: Currently plays Marissa Morgan on CBS"s "Bull", "The Mysteries of Laura", "Younger", "Elementary", "Royal Pains", "The Good Wife", "Rescue Me", "Person of Interest", "Hope & Faith", "Law & Order: Criminal Intent", "Sex and The City", "The Onion News Network", 'Chappelle's Show". Film: Wonder Wheel, Creative Control, It's Complicated, Ava's Possessions and the upcoming, All the Little Things We kill.

Stephen Wallem (Actor) is a SAG Award-nominated actor best known as Thor Lundgren for seven seasons opposite Edie Falco (The Sopranos) on the Emmy-winning Showtime series Nurse Jackie. He originated the roles at FringeNYC Festival of Grant, Julia, et. al. in Bedroom Secrets (now titled Re-Wire) for which he received the Overall Excellence in Acting Award. He most recently starred as Buddy in Elf the Musical at Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts and as Max Bialystock in The Producers at Farmers Alley Theatre. Other TV appearances include Horace and Pete, Hulu's Difficult People and HBO's Divorce. East Coast Stage: Pipe Dream (Encores!) Craig Carnelia's world premiere Poster Boy (Williamstown Theater Festival) The Nerd (George Street Playhouse) and teaming with Edie Falco for a sold-out run of the original cabaret The Other Steve and Edie at the Laurie Beechman Theater. The Muny in St.Louis: Shrek the Musical (Shrek), Seussical (Horton) and The Wizard of Oz (Cowardly Lion). National tours: Forever Plaid (Sparky) Into the Woods (Rapunzel's Prince), and Scrooge starring Richard Chamberlain.

Karen Carpenter (Director) directed Drama Desk Award-winner and Broadway World Audience Favorite Love Loss & What I Wore by Delia & Nora Ephron, produced by Daryl Roth, which enjoyed a three-year run Off-Broadway, and now plays worldwide. Her premieres include New York Times Critics' Pick Handle With Care, Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses, Witnessed by the World, and The #MeToo Plays. Fave gigs: directing Michael Keaton in The 24HR Plays, Napa's Festival de Sole, and the American premiere of Jonathan Dove's opera Mansfield Park; also Steel Magnolias, Papermill; Vagina Monologues, Bucks County; and Wizard of Oz at Surflight, where she returns to direct the world premiere of the new musical Boynton Beach Club this fall. Soon to direct premieres of the musical Brave New World, Guenevere, and L.O.V.E.R.. As Artistic Director of the William Inge Center for the Arts and the Inge Festival, instituted its New Play Lab; and as Associate Artistic Director of The Old Globe, produced over 40 plays and musicals, and revived their annual Shakespeare Festival. Faculty, Yale Drama 1991-96, Boston University alum.

Pat McCorkle, C.S.A. (Casting Director): Along with her colleague Katja Zarolinski, C.S.A., they are two parts of the team that comprise the iconic McCorkle Casting. Broadway: Over 50 productions including: On The Town, Amazing Grace, End of the Rainbow, and The Lieutenant of Inishmore. Off-Broadway, over 60 productions. Over 60 Feature films. 58 Television projects (series and films) including: Twisted, Humans for Sesame Street, Californication (Emmy Nomination), Chappelle's Show. www.mccorklecasting.com.

Thomas and Judy Heath (Playwrights): Originally from New York, this award-winning, husband and wife writing team now reside in Charleston, SC. Their plays include The Sunset Years, Perfectly Normel People (TheaterMania Audience Favorite Award, FringeNYC), Hostage Bride, My Blondie Summer and Re-Wire (originally entitled Bedroom Secrets), which was inspired by Judy's real-life psychotherapy practice and garnered "4 Stars" from TimeOut New York and a "Top 5 Show to Catch at the Festival" from the New York Post. From 2014 to 2016, The Heaths were the Playwrights in Residence at Threshold Repertory Theatre, where they co-founded the Young Playwrights Program. In 2018, Thomas and Judy were chosen to be in residence at the historic Queen Street Playhouse, where they will be conducting a staged reading in September 2019 of their new supernatural comedy, Dead Characters.

Evan Bernardin Productions (General Manager): Evan Bernardin Productions is a general management firm specializing in consulting and management for theatrical productions. Select Off-Broadway: Afterglow, safeword, Must, Diaspora. Touring: Million Dollar Quartet, Charlie Brown Christmas, Counting Sheep(International Tour). Other: The Dodgers (LA), We Are The Tigers (Ovation Nomination), The Navigator (NYT Critics Pick). EBP has worked with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BCEFA), the New York Musical Festival (NYMF), Fringe (NY & LA), and the Workshop Theatre Company; collaborative projects include performances at Lincoln Center, The United Nations, The Harvard Club, Georgetown's Gaston Hall, The Culture Project, The Ohio Theatre, Cornell University, and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. www.evanbernardinproductions.com







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You