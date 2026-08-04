Producer Hub Reveals Inaugural Independent Arts Producer Residency Cohort

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Producer Hub has revealed the recipients of its inaugural Independent Arts Producer Residency, which will take place at Tofte Lake Center in Ely, Minnesota, adjacent to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. This week-long residency is for independent producers in the performing arts to aid their work in the field in a natural retreat environment. The week will be primarily unstructured, with the goal to create time and space to relax, ideate, and be in community with others. While initially set to take place in August 2026, due to impacts of the wildfires in the Boundary Waters, the residency will take place in 2027.

The inaugural cohort of residents will include Dria Brown, Remi Harris, Scarlett Kim, Forager Theatre Company (Iris Rodrigo & Jennie Hughes), and The Lemonade Stand (Jenny Glickman, AJ Bloomfield, & Zoë Gilmore).

"We are thrilled to be supporting independent arts producers through this inaugural residency,” said Dani Barlow, Producer Hub Programming Director. “We believe independent producers are vital to a thriving and diverse arts ecosystem and we know the work can be intense and oftentimes lonely, so we are excited to provide a space for producers to rest, restore, and be in community with each other. While the impacts of the wildfires in the Boundary Waters have delayed the execution of this residency to 2027, we wanted to lift up the recipients of this opportunity in the meantime and look forward to being together next year.”







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