New Musical RUTKA Renamed SOMEDAY SOON; Marcia Milgrom Dodge Joins as Director

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The new musical formerly known as Rutka has been renamed Someday Soon, marking a new chapter in the development of this new work based on Rutka’s Notebook, the diary of fourteen-year-old Rutka Laskier, first published in 2007. Tony Award-nominated director Marcia Milgrom Dodge (Broadway: Ragtime) has joined the creative team.

Someday Soon features music and lyrics by recording artists Jocelyn Mackenzie and Jeremy Lloyd-Styles from the Brooklyn-based indie-rock band Pearl and the Beard. The book is by award-winning playwright and Emmy Award nominee Neena Beber (Executive Producer and writer on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

As Rutka, the musical had its world premiere at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park in 2024. The creative team recently completed a residency at the prestigious Rhinebeck Writer's Retreat where they further developed the work through an intensive collaborative process.

In additional news, Someday Soon will receive a new out of town production in Fall, 2027, with an all-star Broadway design team. An announcement is coming soon.

Someday Soon is a bold new indie-rock musical inspired by the unforgettable true diary of fourteen-year-old Rutka Laskier. Funny, romantic, rebellious, and unmistakably fourteen, Rutka wants what every teenager wants: friendship, first love, and the chance to dream about tomorrow. But living inside a Nazi-occupied ghetto where the world is trying to erase her, even ordinary dreams become acts of courage. Through an unlikely friendship across the divide, Rutka risks everything on a secret plan to preserve her diary so that her story will live on and impact the future. Someday Soon is a powerful contemporary theatrical experience that captures the urgency, humor, longing, resistance, and fierce hope of a teenage girl determined to make her life matter.

Rutka’s notebook would remain hidden for 63 years until it was discovered in 2006. Following its relatively recent discovery and authentication by scholars, Rutka’s Notebook has drawn comparison to The Diary of Anne Frank. (In an odd coincidence, Rutka Laskier and Anne Frank were born on the same day: June 12, 1929.)







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