Podcast Exclusive: Steven Levenson Talks Hulu's UP HERE on The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales

Steven Levenson is a playwright and screenwriter who won a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for "Dear Evan Hansen". He has written for "Masters of Sex", "Fosse/Verdon", "Dear Evan Hansen", the movie and the musical, "Tick, Tick... Boom!". He has recently adapted Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez' stage musical "Up Here" for the screen which is currently streaming on Hulu.

Tony-award-winning playwright and screenwriter Steven Levenson is back to let us in on his current project with Hulu, "Up Here". He recalls how it all started and why it was a terrifying moment for him at the time to turn it into a TV show, why they decided to find an additional executive producer for the show and their deliberate choice to set the show in 1999. Coming from theatre and having written for both movie musicals and TV musicals, Steven discusses the misconceptions and challenging aspects of TV and musicals, and why it is rarely undertaken. He also shares some of his learnings such as finding locations and having a solid plan during production to keep the ground running-a challenging but fun puzzle he likes to solve. While he can't share the projects he's currently working on, Steven is excited to get back to stage writing and continue to create something joyful and also have fun while doing so.

