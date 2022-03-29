Podcast Exclusive: Producer Jenny Steingart On The Was It Chance? Podcast







Unexpected tragedy may have led Jenny to her amazing successful theatrical producing career. After losing her brother in her early 20s, she founded Ars Nova to honor him and continue his legacy in the arts.

Jenny is a Tony Award winner who started in "the biz" as an entry level intern and is now a producing powerhouse. She's worked alongside some of the greatest in our industry including Tina Fey, Joel Gray, Sir Patrick Stewart, Josh Groban, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, just to name drop a few. She co-founded Ars Nova, co-founded a Japanese animation studio called Ultra Super Pictures. She is also one of the masterminds behind bringing Freestyle Love Supreme to Broadway.