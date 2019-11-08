Photo Flash: Take a look at Photos From FutureTix's Annual Ticketing Symposium

FutureTix hosted its annual Ticketing Symposium in California on October 28-29, 2019 at the San Francisco Playhouse where just shy of 150 industry professionals gathered to hear from expert speakers including but not limited to Rob Seitelman, BroadwayHD; Ray Shealy, SeatCycle; Maureen Andersen, INTIX; Russ Stanley, San Francisco Giants; Carolyn Uroz, BAPTA; Anthony Silva, Golden State Warriors; Derek Argobright, Tickets.com; Emmy Gengler, Softjourn; and Gloria Nevarez, West Coast Conference.



During the symposium, FutureTix announced the fourth annual Ticketing Titan Award recipient. A ticketing veteran of 35+ years, Vince Rieger of Shubert Ticketing, was named as the 2019 FutureTix John P. Buschhorn Ticketing Titan Award Winner. Additionally, a multitude of various new or recently updated products and services such as ReplyBuy, GroupTools, Sightsy, Givex, FanDragon, Project Admission, Stay22 and more were discussed at the event.



"This year's symposium boasted a collaborative environment amongst the various technology professionals in our industry and was very productive because it brought to light new products that we are going to look into." says Vince Rieger of Shubert Ticketing. "Furthermore, I was very honored to receive this year's Ticketing Titan award. Being recognized by FutureTix is gratifying by itself, but an award named for John Buschhorn makes it truly special!"



Vince is an ardent supporter of INTIX, TriTix and our the FutureTix Symposium. He graciously makes himself available to anyone calling upon his vast industry knowledge and contacts. In the true spirit of the award, he leads by example, has the respect of his peers and sets a high standard of excellence. He has a somewhat unique perspective, being both on the vendor and venue side of the business. During his tenure, he has played an integral role in the sale of millions of tickets to Broadway productions.



John Buschhorn's ticketing career began in 1977 when he became the NY Cosmos ticketing manager. "Buschie", as he was known to his many industry friends, subsequently became VP & General Manager for Ticketmaster's East Region covering from Virginia to Maine. He worked closely with Fred Rosen in what many call the "wild, wild west days" of ticketing. One day the New York Jets were seeking someone to run their ticketing department. Buschie was an ideal fit, and so began a 14-year career with the Jets. When the Jets offices moved from Long Island to New Jersey John took a Director's position at MSG. A little-known fact is that before ticketing, John was a NYC Police Officer for four years.



John was a mentor to so many; he was a charismatic character and his stories and good humor brought smiles to all that knew him. To know John was to love John. We were all saddened when Buschhie succumbed to complications from an illness earlier this year.



The John P. Buschhorn Ticketing Titan Award will be given annually to a long-term ticketing professional that has exhibited the same Leadership, Integrity and Excellence that John embodied. The original 1960 name of John's beloved New York Jets football team was the New York Titans.



The John P. Buschhorn Ticketing Titan Award is presented at our Annual FutureTix Ticketing Symposium, which brings together ticketing professionals to discuss trending topics and is held in a different city each year. Past recipients of the award include Bob Beatty, Maureen Andersen and Curtis Howells.

About FutureTix - FutureTix is a full-service ticketing solution consulting company that specializes in driving incremental revenue through innovative ticketing techniques and technology. FutureTix is a privately held New York company.

For more information please contact:

FutureTix

Kelly Brennan

PO Box 1634, Selden, NY 11784

brennan@futuretix.com - 516-608-0626 - www.futuretix.com





Maureen Andersen, INTIX & Carolyn Uroz, BAPTA

Matt Zarracina, True Tickets; Josh Ziegenbusch, Oakland Athletics; Tracy Noll, Penn State Center for the Arts; Tiiu Rebane, San Francisco Playhouse

Ami Johnson, Tempe Center for the Arts; Jim Abel, FanDragon; Kevin Sauvageau, Stay22; Ray Shealy, SeatCycle; Chuck Lockwood, LockData / GroupTools; Danny Seidel, ReplyBuy

Curtis Howells, Consolidated Printing; Maureen Andersen, INTIX, Vince Rieger, Shubert Ticketing; Dan DeMato FutureTix







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You