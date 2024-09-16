Open Jar Studios Launches 'The Walk-In Warm-Up Deal'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open Jar Studios has unveiled its latest offering: the "Walk-In Warm-Up Deal." Starting Monday, September 16th, performers can walk into the studio and book a 15-minute rehearsal room for just $7, offering a quick and convenient solution for last-minute pre-audition or pre-performance preparation.

Located at 1601 Broadway in the heart of Times Square, Open Jar Studios is uniquely positioned to serve the needs of performers auditioning nearby for Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theater, and even college entrance auditions. This new service fills a critical gap, providing actors and singers with access to professional rehearsal spaces right before their big moments.

"We understand the importance of being fully prepared before an audition," said Jeff Whiting, CEO of Open Jar Studios. "We're excited to offer performers an affordable and accessible space to warm-up, especially in a city where auditions are around every corner."

The Walk-In Warm-Up Deal is available all day during regular operating hours, available for walk-ins only. Open Jar Studios has made a number of studios available for these 15-minute warm-up rentals, on a first come, first served basis. Simply stop by the reception desk at Open Jar Studios, and within moments, you'll be ready to go.

Details of the Walk-In Warm-Up Deal:

Cost: $7 for 15 minutes

When: Available starting Monday, September 16, 2024

Where: Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, 11th Floor NYC

How to Book: Walk-in bookings, for immediate use.. No pre-reservations. First come, first served.

Hours: Mon-Sat 9am-10pm, Sun 9am to 8pm

Full details: www.openjarstudios.com/warmup

With its 22 column-free rehearsal studios and stunning Times Square views, Open Jar Studios has quickly become the go-to facility for Broadway productions, industry presentations, and creative development. This new offering continues the studio's commitment to supporting performers by providing a professional yet affordable space to perfect their craft.

About Open Jar Studios

Open Jar Studios is New York City's largest rehearsal facility, with over 50,000 square feet of premium rehearsal space. Located in the heart of Times Square, Open Jar Studios is home to some of Broadway's most significant productions, offering an upscale, modern, and accessible environment for both seasoned and emerging artists. The studio is dedicated to fostering the creation of art and supporting performers at every stage of their career. www.openjarstudios.com

