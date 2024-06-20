Open Jar Studios Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open Jar Studios is marking its 5th anniversary. Since its inception, Open Jar Studios has become the preferred haven for creating and developing new works, while providing a growing list of essential resources for the entire theatrical industry.

Milestone Achievements and Essential Resources:

Today, more than 90% of Broadway's current productions depend on Open Jar Studios for space and/or essential services. The studio's array of industry resources includes:

Rehearsal Studio Complex: With over 50,000 square feet of space, Open Jar Studios features 22 column-free rehearsal studios with stunning views of Times Square, spanning two full floors. This premier facility has quickly become the top choice for a vast majority of current Broadway productions. Additionally, Open Jar Studios has hosted the development and industry presentations for hundreds of Broadway-bound shows, solidifying its reputation as the essential hub for theatrical innovation and excellence. More info: www.OpenJarStudios.com

BWAY Printing: Providing exceptional printing services for scripts, scores, and inserts, BWAY Printing is the go-to resource for Broadway productions. A majority of current Broadway shows, including the Tony Award-winning best new shows "The Outsiders" and "Stereophonic," rely on BWAY Printing for their printing needs. More info: www.openjarstudios.com/bway-printing

The Recording Booth at Open Jar: This acoustically treated studio overlooking Times Square provides an ideal recording environment for modern music and sound production. Outfitted with a 5' x 7' isolation vocal booth, production desk, top-quality gear, and a qualified audio engineer, the Recording Booth is ideal for mixing, as well as providing an inviting atmosphere for producing, writing and recording Vocal Tracks, Voice Overs, Demo Tracks, Audio Books, Dubbing and more. More info: www.openjarstudios.com/recording-booth

BWAY Headshots: Since its launch in December 2023, BWAY Headshots has become the premier provider of professional headshot printing, specifically tailored to the needs of the performing arts community. In a short time, they have printed tens of thousands of headshots for performers in NYC and nationwide, becoming a trusted resource for actors everywhere. More info: www.BwayHeadshots.com

Broadway Inclusion Project: Championing diversity and inclusion within the industry. In an effort to increase the accessibility of professional resources for marginalized artists, each year Open Jar Studios dedicates and awards up to 500 hours of studio space and resources in order to assist under-represented artists with developing and/or presenting their work, or even start new businesses through the BROADWAY INCLUSION PROJECT. The next round of applications will open August 1st. More info: www.openjarstudios.com/broadway-inclusion

Broadway Shark Tank offers a unique platform for Broadway musical writing teams to present their original shows to a panel of industry experts. These Shark Tank events are designed to discover exciting new works and help them make a significant impact in future Broadway seasons. Many shows that participated in previous rounds of BROADWAY SHARK TANK have since progressed to the next crucial stages of their development, demonstrating the program's effectiveness in nurturing promising talent and Broadway worthy new works.

Broadway Relief Project: Supporting the community through times of need and crisis. During the COVID pandemic, access to PPE gowns was extremely limited, so Open Jar Studios created the BROADWAY RELIEF PROJECT, a coalition of Broadway designers and stitchers that normally build costumes for Broadway hit musicals. This team was enlisted and approved by the City of New York and the NYC/EDC to be part of their team creating over 2 million medical gowns for NYC public hospitals. In 59 days, the project, headquartered at Open Jar Studios, built over 51,000 gowns, which went directly to the public hospitals of NYC to assist the fight against COVID-19. In addition to creating PPE for hospitals, the project has also designed and currently manufactures masks for singers, The Singer's Mask, being used by over 100,000 music makers worldwide. More info: www.broadwayreliefproject.com

These resources have solidified Open Jar Studios as an indispensable part of the Broadway landscape, supporting both established professionals and emerging talents.

Strategic Partnerships:

Open Jar Studios is honored to have been a partner to several key initiatives and institutions that feature new works, develop job opportunities for industry professionals and nurture the next generations of Broadway talent:

Stage Door Foundation: Dedicated to providing access and opportunities in the performing arts, including presenting the BROADWAY WORKROOM SERIES. More info: www.StageDoor.org

Open Jar Institute's PRO Master Classes and Musical Theater Intensive Training: providing one-on-one training with Broadway's best stars, performers, directors, choreographers, agents and casting directors. More info: https://www.OpenJarInstitute.com

Dance/NYC's New York City Dance Rehearsal Space Subsidy Program, focused on making affordable rehearsal space available to dance makers, made possible by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. More info: www.openjarstudios.com/dancenyc

The Shubert Organization's Artistic Circle: an initiative to provide assistance to BIPOC commercial theatre producers who are in the early-to-mid stage of their careers and have a project currently in development. More info: shubert.nyc/about-us/diversity-equity-and-inclusion/artistic-circle

Looking Ahead:

As Open Jar Studios celebrates this significant milestone, the future looks brighter than ever. The studio remains committed to expanding its offerings and supporting the Broadway community with new and innovative resources.

For more information about Open Jar Studios and its services, please visit www.OpenJarStudios.com.

