Norma Molitch Deull, President of Clark Transfer, Dies at Age 90

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Norma Molitch Deull has died at age 90.

Deull was a pioneering leader in bringing Broadway shows and other touring live entertainment productions to cities and towns around North America, helping to shape the cultural landscape. She died at the age of 90 in Newburgh, NY on August 15, 2024 after a sudden illness.

Born in Philadelphia in 1933 to a family of Jewish immigrants from Eastern Europe, Norma was a long-time resident of New York City and Cornwall, New York. She was a proud 1951 graduate and Distinguished Daughter of the Philadelphia High School For Girls, and graduated in 1955 from the University of Pennsylvania.

As president of entertainment trucking company Clark Transfer for more than 30 years, Norma stood out as a strong female leader in the theatre and trucking industries, long dominated by men. A family business since its founding 75 years ago by her father Louis Molitch and his partner James P. Clark, the company is responsible for transporting the national tours of most major Broadway shows, as well as symphony orchestras, operas, ballet companies, popular music concerts, and other live entertainment. In 2024, Norma was awarded a Touring Broadway Award by the Broadway League, and her company was recognized by the transportation industry’s Commercial Carrier Journal as a Trucking Industry Innovator. Under her leadership, Clark Transfer also created the industry-leading Touring Green program, which enables touring productions to address the climate challenge by offsetting the carbon impact of moving their scenery and equipment. Since its inception, the program has offset more than 45,000 metric tonnes of carbon.

Norma saw the company she led until her death as a great extended family, including her Harrisburg, PA-based staff team and a nationwide fleet of more than 100 drivers. Family was central to her life, both professionally and personally. She was especially proud that members of four generations of her immediate family have been directly involved in the operation of Clark Transfer, including her parents Louis and Sylvia, her two brothers Barry and Matthew, her two sons and their wives, and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her son Charles Deull and his wife Laurel Dutcher; her son Jonathan Deull and his wife Sheryl Sturges; Charles’ sons, Benjamin and Joshua, and Joshua’s daughter, Ellie; Jonathan’s children, David and Sara, and Sara’s sons, Jack and Lyam; her brother and sister-in-law, Matthew and Marilyn Molitch; her former husband, Ellis Deull; her cousins, nieces, and nephews; friends Sally Olds and Winsome Taylor; the Leaf family; and many other loving and beloved friends.

Norma’s mantra was “We’re Gumby” – always flexible and adaptable to change. Her highest priority was always to take care of the people around her. Colleagues, friends, and family members knew her as a rock who could be depended on for total support in any matter, from the trivial to the emergency. She was an early champion of New York’s Citymeals on Wheels, and dedicated substantial resources to charitable causes that also included The Broadway Green Alliance, Safe Harbors of the Hudson, and The Hunger Project. She believed in the power of each individual to make a difference and to play a role in repairing the world.

Before her death, Norma asked that, in her memory, we each take the opportunity to do something good for someone else, and also to do something good for ourselves.





