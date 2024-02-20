Nidia Medina Named Producing Director of INTAR Theatre







International Arts Relations has promoted former associate artistic director Nidia Medina to Producing Director, joining Artistic Director Lou Moreno.



"It's a great honor to be given the opportunity to steward such a vitally important creative space through its exciting next phase of life,” Nidia Medina stated. “I have worked in many theaters in New York City, and I don't know a single place that nurtures a creative community the way INTAR does. I'm excited to work alongside Lou, a talented staff, and a wonderful array of artists in our humble and mighty Hell's Kitchen home to continue being a think tank, a safe place, a gathering space, and a place where the world can look to see what amazing things Latine theatre artists are cooking up next. Stay tuned, because we have plans!



“I am thrilled to welcome long-time INTAR artist and community member Nidia Medina into a well-deserved leadership position,” shared Artistic Director Lou Moreno. “While working as Artistic Producer on multiple productions, and then in a permanent role as Associate Artistic Director, Nidia has demonstrated a deep commitment to providing a safe space for our intergenerational Latine community of artists and administrators. As our new Producing Director, Nidia’s vast experience and vision will no doubt be a huge asset in the coming years as we prepare to celebrate our 60th anniversary, and beyond that towards exciting new iterations of INTAR.”



“I share in Lou’s excitement about Nidia Medina’s elevation to Producing Director,” said Board Chair Lisa Harris. “Nidia is a change agent with a true commitment to the success of INTAR. With her experience in the industry, her history with INTAR, and her vision for the future, she will be key in developing our strategy for the years to come.”



Nidia Medina

(she/her) is a theater producer and artist who was worked professionally in many aspects of non-profit theater over the last 17 years. She will now serve as Producing Director of INTAR Theatre, where she was previously Associate Artistic Director producing the award-winning run of Vámonos by Julissa Contreras. Recently she has also worked with WP Theater as Artistic Producer, leading the charge on the wildly successful run of Sancocho by Christin Eve Cato, and served as Interim Producing Director at The TEAM. Other producing positions include being a Line Producer at The Public Theater, Associate Producer and Director of the Studio at Theatre for a New Audience, Special Projects Producer at WP Theater, Associate Producer at INTAR and more. She has produced everything from Shakespeare in the Park, a film, an international tour, to boundary-pushing off-Broadway shows in some of New York's prestigious houses with some of the most brilliant creative minds. In addition to her producing work, Nidia is also a writer, performer and curator of programs and artistic happenings. Her work also includes student outreach and sitting on grant panels. She holds a BFA in Acting from Emerson College and a Master’s in Arts and Cultural Management from Pratt Institute.



The 2023/24 INTAR season began in November 2023 with the presentation of José Rivera’s Sonnets for an Old Century from INTAR’s Unit 52, an ensemble of non-union, early career acting professionals. The season continued in January 2024 with the world premiere of Florencia Lozano’s immersive installation piece, Fun with Panic Attacks. The season will conclude with the world premiere of The Hours Are Feminine written and directed by José Rivera. Performances will begin on Saturday May 11 and will continue through June 9, 2024.







