Niall Cunningham And Erin Wilhelmi Star In An Industry Reading Of TRICK OF THE EYE By Dennis Hasley

Niall Cunningham (Socrates, "Life in Pieces") and Erin Wilhelmi (To Kill a Mockingbird, A Doll's House Part 2) will star in an industry reading of Trick of the Eye by Dennis Haseley, and directed by Jay Scheib (Bat Out of Hell) on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 at Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway).

The reading will also feature Juliana Francis-Kelly (Maria Del Bosco, Ontological-Hysteric Theater), Tony Torn (Breakfast at Tiffany's, "Blacklist"), Leon Addison Brown (Transfers, Misery), Isabel Arraiza ("Pearson", "The Oath"), Ayesha Jordan (Eclipsed, Shasta Geaux Pop), Mikeah Jennings (Bellona: Destroyer of Cities, The Shipment), with Emily Schultheis (Almost Famous, Wicked) reading stage directions.

Based on Haseley's critically acclaimed novel of the same name, Trick of the Eye tells the story of Richard Foster, an adolescent boy who is haunted by a terrifying crime...though he can't quite remember anything about it. Although the adults in Richard's life refuse to give him any answers, he is helped in his search by one eerie ability--the ability to communicate with the characters in paintings. Come along with Richard as uses the artwork of his home and his past to piece together a life-altering mystery.

Dennis Haseley is a critically-acclaimed novelist, and an author of books for young readers. An earlier draft of this play received a reading at the Theatre Royal, Stratford East, in London. His books have been recognized by the Library of Congress and included on American Bookseller's Pick of the Lists and Booksense. His book, The Pirate Who Tried to Capture the Moon, was adapted by Titiritran Theatre of Granada for its award-winning production Barbacana in its Theatre of Puppetry and Objects, as well as by other puppet theaters around Europe.

Email TrickoftheEyeRSVP@gmail.com to RSVP and receive details. Seating is limited.







