NewYorkRep's THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE Enters Final Week of Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









NewYorkRep is presenting The Opposite of Love, a world premiere production of a new play by Ashley Griffin (Trial). The limited engagement concludes this Saturday, June 15 at Royal Family Performing Arts Space.

The Opposite of Love is an intimate story about a down on his luck hustler and a trust fund baby who form an unlikely bond when she hires him to help overcome her sexual trauma. Can this unexpected connection transcend their darker inclinations in a world where love is a commodity?

Directed by Rachel Klein (The Gospel According to Heather), the cast of The Opposite of Love features Broadway's *Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset, Dames at Sea) and playwright *Ashley Griffin (Hamlet).

The scenic design is by Brendan McCann, and the lighting design by Zach Pizza. Kelly Merritt is Production Stage Manager and Emily Katherine is Assistant Stage Manager. Kaylin Kellin is General Manager.

“I looked forward to the day I would enter the adult world of relationships and have a positive, experience with intimacy, especially as a survivor of sexual trauma,” says Ashley Griffin. “Instead, I was thrown into a culture where dates felt like auditions (casting couch and all) and love was treated as a commodity. The Opposite Of Love was born out of a desire to hold a mirror up to the issues we encounter when trying to form romantic relationships in today's environment.”

“The quandary of dating in today's complicated world of mixed expectations is fraught with anxiety for most,” says Gayle Waxenberg, Founder and Executive Director of NewYorkRep. “Add in those dealing with any trauma; a bit more nerve wracking. For victims of sexual assault who often struggle with finding their own healthy sense of sexuality, perhaps even a nightmare. That's why NewYorkRep found Ashley Griffin's words in this play brave, poignant and theatrically just delightful.”

NewYorkRep presents this world premiere production of The Opposite of Love following developmental readings at A.R.T./New York in 2019, and at Theater Row in 2022.

NewYorkRep presents The Opposite of Love in a three-week engagement May 28 through June 15 at Royal Family Performing Arts Space (145 W. 46th Street, NYC). Remaining performances are Wed. June 12, Thurs. June 13, Fri. June 14 and Sat. June 15 at 7PM.Tickets are $25 are now on sale at EventBrite.com.

Comments





