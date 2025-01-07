New Musical THE STORK DERBY To Have Developmental Readings At Amas Musical Theatre & Amas Musical Theatre Lab

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Amas Musical Theatre and the Amas Musical Theatre Lab, will present developmental readings of The Stork Derby, a new musical by David Rossmer, Dan Lipton and Janis Hirsch on Friday, January 17, 2025.

In 1926, eccentric multi-millionaire Charles Vance Millar died, leaving behind a most bizarre will and testament. The bulk of his fortune would go to the woman in Toronto who birthed the most children over the next decade. And so began the incredible and true story of The Great Stork Derby. The first “reality show” where ordinary people could be extraordinary.

“It's a fascinating story that falls into the ‘stranger than fiction' category,” says Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer of Amas Musical Theatre. “The authors have woven together a compelling story with a brilliant score about the landed gentry and the newly arrived immigrants and they're striving for a better life in America. The Great Stork Derby became a public sensation that is ripe for a musical.”

The Stork Derby is directed by Sheryl Kaller, with music direction by Dan Lipton. The stage manager is Kelly Stillwell. The assistant stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil.

Comments





