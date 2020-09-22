National Endowment for the Arts and The Wing Announce 2020 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge Winners

Winners are Sierra Blanco; Jane Brinkley & Ashley Schmitle; Henry Crater; Viola Durfee and more.







The National Endowment for the Arts with the American Theatre Wing announced today the winners of the 2020 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge.

The Songwriting Challenge is providing each winner with a two-person coaching team-a mentor and a music director-to hone an original song into a Broadway-ready composition. Each song is then recorded by Broadway musicians and vocalists in New York City, made available on streaming platforms, and compiled into a songbook by Concord Theatricals.

See the winners below!

Sierra Blanco, New York

Jane Brinkley & Ashley Schmitle, Oregon

Henry Crater, Massachusetts

Viola Durfee, District of Columbia

Ada Fender, Iowa

Adam Jones, Virginia

Joseph Mosby, Tennessee

Xyzsa Pagaduan, Texas

Leilani Patao, California

Alejandro Rodriguez, Florida

Chelsea Rose, North Carolina

Soleil Singh, Texas

"These talented young people and the varying styles and themes of their songs speak to the energizing diversity of our country," said Arts Endowment Chairman Mary Anne Carter. "Offering this life-changing opportunity to more young artists this year is especially exciting and I look forward to following their progress and listening to their songs."

"Despite the challenges the arts community has faced in 2020, we are committed to continuing to provide opportunities for the next generation of artists to express their creativity and tell their story," said Heather Hitchens, American Theatre Wing President & CEO. "The Songwriting Challenge allows the chance for young songwriters to be seen, to be heard, and to form lifelong relationships with Broadway professionals. It is my hope that these winners will develop into artists whose talent drives social change, shifts our perceptions, and transforms the way we think."

For more information visit: https://americantheatrewing.org/news-events/congrats-to-the-2020-musical-theater-songwriting-challenge-winners/







