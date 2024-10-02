National Black Theatre Hosts 'Unbought & Unbossed: Empowering Our Voice & Choice'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Dr. Barbara Ann Teer’s National Black Theatre and The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, in partnership with Broadway Votes, announced an upcoming event at the Schomburg Center to increase votership leading into the upcoming national and local elections. Unbought & Unbossed: Empowering Our Voice & Choice will offer attendees a multi-layered experience guided by key voices from the community that are devoted to activating our collective voting power and empowering our voice and choice at the ballots including: opening remarks by Council Member Yusef Salaam, a panel discussion moderated by De’Ara Balenger (Co-Founder of Maestra) with Dr. Mahogany L. Browne (Poet-in-Residence at Lincoln Center), DeRay Mckesson (Executive Director of Campaign Zero, Activist, Educator, Podcaster) and more to be announced. One of the program’s highlights includes a civic activation fair where attendees can connect with local organizations, register to vote, create a voting plan, and get informed about how to make their vote count. Additionally, attendees can expect to see archival works commissioned by NBT including You're Going To Be Okay by Ngozi Anyanwu and 1920/2020: or Processing Anxiety Around Voting by Dane Figueroa Edidi.



“At this critical moment in history, the National Black Theatre invites our community to embrace the power of our voice and our vote. This is not just about elections—this is about uplifting our culture, strengthening our bonds, and ensuring a brighter, stronger future for all of us. We encourage everyone to come with their questions, come with an open heart, and come ready to contribute to making our community more vibrant and resilient. Together, we can shape the future we deserve.” - Sade Lythcott, CEO of National Black Theatre



Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Time: 5:30pm - 8pm

Location: 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, Ny 10037



LINK TO RSVP FOR FREE HERE: https://bit.ly/4eJAqsX

Comments





