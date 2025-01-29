NAATCO’s Creative Producer Peter Kim to Step Down

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Peter Kim, NAATCO’s Creative Producer, will be stepping down from his position at the end of this month. After 11 years with the company, he will be concentrating exclusively on projects he has been developing and directing over the past several years.

"After performing in two plays (He Who Says Yes/He Who Says No in 1999 and The Seagull in 2009 – Peter is an excellent actor), and after diligently following the company’s work, Peter ascertained NAATCO’s need for help in producing its works. I had been the company’s sole operator since its inception in 1990 and Peter offered to be a volunteer, expressing his desire to learn how to produce. The learning curve was steep, but Peter’s perspicacity and adeptness inspired awe. His first project in 2013 was the award-winning Awake and Sing!, for which he was Associate Producer. When it was remounted in 2015 at The Public Theater, he was almost single-handedly responsible for its seamless production. After producing critically acclaimed, award-winning productions over the next nine years, he became NAATCO’s Creative Producer in 2022,” said Ms. Katigbak.

For NAATCO, Peter has produced Cymbeline, Isabel, Romeo and Juliet in partnership with Two River Theater, Out of Time at The Public Theater, Caryl Churchill’s What If If Only, Henry VI: Shakespeare’s Trilogy in Two Parts (two Drama Desk nominations), [Veil Widow Conspiracy], Awake and Sing! (OBIE Award and Drama League Award nomination), Charles Francis Chan Jr.’s Exotic Oriental Murder Mystery, and Sagittarius Ponderosa. Through the NAATCO National Partnership Project (NNPP), he has worked with Soho Rep on Public Obscenities and Long Wharf Theatre on QUEEN. He has acted in NAATCO’s Charles Francis Chan…, The Seagull, and He Who Says Yes/No, and on Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regionally. Film/TV credits include "GEN V" (Amazon Prime), Billy Eichner’s Bros, The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix), The God Committee, Saturday Church (2017 Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award), Margin Call, Sex and the City, Hackers, "After Forever," "Chicago Med," "Ugly Betty," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." He is a Steering Committee member of the OBIE and TONY Honor winning organization, AAPAC (Asian American Performers Action Coalition) and co-creator of the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway comedy, SIDES: The Fear is Real. He was a Lecturer in Theater at Princeton University and produced Radha Blank’s exhibition room In America: An Anthology of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. He is a recipient of the 2020 Rising Leaders of Color grant from TCG and the Lilah Kan Red Socks Award. He holds an MFA from Yale School of Drama and BFA from New York University.

"It's been an honor to serve NAATCO’s mission as Creative Producer. I feel privileged to have worked alongside Mia during the company’s incredible growth, establishing its merited and rightful place in the NYC theatrical landscape as well as nationally with the NAATCO National Partnership Project (NNPP). With the company on sturdy footing and assured of its legacy, I am ready to focus on the independent projects I’ve been directing and developing over the last few years, including Soomi Kim’s autobiographical dance-theatre piece GUT (굿) and an original holiday musical called The Tuckcracker!. I will forever cherish the many spaces NAATCO created to foster community as well as the numerous employment opportunities for Asian and Asian American theatermakers,” Peter Said.

"Peter’s joining the company brought about an important phase of NAATCO’s growth. His impact on the company, from the operational to the aesthetic aspects of our productions, was immediate and substantial. Relieving me of the multi-faceted and often intricate and complicated process that is producing allowed me to concentrate on developing and supporting our programming and its reach, especially as I crafted the NAATCO National Partnership Project (NNPP) for which Peter was an invaluable collaborator. Peter possesses a compassionate intelligence and when he first offered help producing, I was astounded and moved. His commitment to NAATCO’s mission deepened throughout his tenure with the company and I cannot overstate the importance and significance of his work with us. I will miss his sane and wise counsel, and his always calming insight and attentiveness,” Mia added.

NAATCO is examining other producing models, especially as its work nationally expands through the NNPP. Currently, NAATCO’s Cymbeline is running until February 15th at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater. Upcoming is the partnership with CSC and Transport Group in William Inge’s Bus Stop, with an all-Asian American cast. An NNPP partner, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, AR will be presenting Twelfth Night, a Play On Shakespeare commission, translated into modern American verse by Alison Carey.

Comments





