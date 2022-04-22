Music Theatre International Releases New Broadway Junior Revue, PURE IMAGINATION







Music Theatre International has released Broadway Junior Revue: Pure Imagination, the perfect introduction to Broadway Junior for young performers!

Pure Imagination is a brand-new revue featuring songs from across MTI's Broadway Junior® collection. From Broadway Junior musicals based on adored titles like Seussical and Shrek The Musical to Disney favorites like Beauty and the Beast and Frozen, Pure Imagination offers a fun introduction to musical revues for young performers who are new to musical theatre

In Pure Imagination, groups have the opportunity to customize their show through interstitials (i.e. transitions) between numbers. They may use fun facts about the songs provided in the Design section of Director's Guide or fill the transitions with personal notes about their program or anecdotes from students. Make Pure Imagination your own!

Whether your students are costumed for a black-tie affair or in show t-shirts, there are spots in this revue for everyone to showcase their talent!

Songs Include:

"Pure Imagination" - Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR.

"Oh, The Thinks You Can Think!" - Seussical KIDS

"Beauty and the Beast" - Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR.

"Different" - HONK! JR.

"Hola Lola" - Dear Edwina JR.

"In Summer" - Disney's Frozen JR.

"Sparklejollytwinklejingley" - Elf The Musical JR.

"I Won't Grow Up" - Peter Pan JR.

"Maybe" - Annie JR.

"The Tummy Song" - Disney's Winnie the Pooh KIDS

"We're In A Play" - Elephant and Piggie's "We Are in A Play!" JR.

"Revolting Children" - Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR.

"Writing Down The Story Of My Life" - Junie B. Jones The Musical JR.

"Freak Flag" - Shrek The Musical JR.

Learn more at https://www.mtishows.com/broadway-junior-revue-pure-imagination.