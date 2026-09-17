Morgan Dudley, Arielle Jacobs, Brent Comer and More Set for STONE COLD: THE MEDUSA MUSICAL Reading

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An invitation-only reading of Stone Cold: The Medusa Musical, a new musical by Delaney Guyer, Kathleen O'Sullivan and Kenny Youch, will take place September 25 in New York City. Gabi Carrubba will direct.

The cast will feature Morgan Dudley, Ari Notartomaso, Keaton Whittaker, Emma Flynn, Arielle Jacobs, Christopher Ramirez, Ryah Nixon, Brent Comer, Heath Saunders, John Patrick Collins, Ciara Harris and John El Jor.

Stone Cold reimagines the myth of Medusa in a contemporary Athens where gods are celebrities and public image carries significant power. The musical follows its characters as they contend with reputation, power and the challenge of moving forward when others have already determined their stories.

The musical previously received a full developmental workshop at the Kennedy Center, and its song “Stone Cold Killer” won the 2023 Write Out Loud competition.

The creative team also includes executive producer Jen O'Grady, music director Patrick B. Phillips, stage manager Hannah Frye-Ginsberg, music supervisor Ben Heintz, orchestrator Max Meyer and production assistant L. Wilson.

The reading will coincide with the upcoming release of the Stone Cold: The Medusa Musical concept album, featuring Lindsay Heather Pearce, Echo Picone, Cassadee Pope, Keaton Whittaker, Isabella Esler and more.

The first single from the project will be released September 25, followed by the EP on Friday, October 16, 2026.

For inquiries regarding the invitation-only reading, contact stonecoldrsvp@gmail.com.

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