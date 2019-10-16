Members Of Actors' Equity Ratify New Agreement With The Broadway League

Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing professional actors and stage managers working in live theatre, has announced that members have voted to ratify the Production Contract with the Broadway League -- the last step required to approve new terms for the agreement used on Broadway and for some tours.

"This negotiation resulted in not only great compensation increases for our members but created new terms and conditions that provide further protections for stage managers and swings," said Mary McColl, Executive Director of Actors' Equity Association. "This is the third negotiation we have completed with the Broadway League this year. Thanks to the solidarity and support of our members, all three have been successful."

"The negotiating team focused on the priorities from members who gave us feedback in our contract survey, and I'm pleased to see so many members agree that this new contract delivers on their priorities," said Ira Mont, Chair of the Production Contract Committee.

The agreement was approved with 1,407 of 1,480 members voting to approve it - 95 percent.

Equity announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the Broadway League on Sept. 23, with both Equity's National Council and Negotiating Team unanimously recommending that members approve the new terms. Voting began Sept. 23 and concluded Oct. 15.

Actors' Equity announced it had reached terms on a new Show Development Agreement with the Broadway League in February. Equity's Short Engagement Touring (SETA) contract with the Broadway League was renewed in May.







