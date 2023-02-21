Mark Subias to Depart UTA After Leading Theater Division For a Decade







Mark Subias, UTA partner and head of theater, has announced his exit from the agency. Subias will take a newly created job at production company Smuggler, Deadline reports.

Subias has led UTA's theater department for the past decade. He will now join Smuggler as Managing Partner of a new management arm at the international commercial, theater and film production company. He will also be developing and producing projects across theater, TV and film.

Read the original story on Deadline.

United Talent Agency (UTA) is a global talent agency based in Beverly Hills, California. Established in 1991, it represents artists and other professionals across the entertainment industry. As of 2021, the company has more than 1,400 global employees.

UTA has divisions focused on film, television, music, sports, digital, books, video games, branding and licensing, speaking, marketing, fine arts, news, and broadcasting, among others. The agency also operates the non-profit UTA Foundation.