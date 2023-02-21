Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mark Subias to Depart UTA After Leading Theater Division For a Decade

Subias will take a newly created job at production company Smuggler.

Feb. 21, 2023  


Mark Subias to Depart UTA After Leading Theater Division For a Decade

Mark Subias, UTA partner and head of theater, has announced his exit from the agency. Subias will take a newly created job at production company Smuggler, Deadline reports.

Subias has led UTA's theater department for the past decade. He will now join Smuggler as Managing Partner of a new management arm at the international commercial, theater and film production company. He will also be developing and producing projects across theater, TV and film.

Read the original story on Deadline.

United Talent Agency (UTA) is a global talent agency based in Beverly Hills, California. Established in 1991, it represents artists and other professionals across the entertainment industry. As of 2021, the company has more than 1,400 global employees.

UTA has divisions focused on film, television, music, sports, digital, books, video games, branding and licensing, speaking, marketing, fine arts, news, and broadcasting, among others. The agency also operates the non-profit UTA Foundation.





Tom Smedes Productions Names Heather Shields to Partner Photo
Tom Smedes Productions Names Heather Shields to Partner
Broadway producing office Tom Smedes Productions has announced a company restructure promoting longtime producer and general manager Heather Shields to Partner.
The Broadway Exchange Raises $2 Million in Seed Funding Photo
The Broadway Exchange Raises $2 Million in Seed Funding
The Broadway Exchange announced that it has raised $2 million in seed funding, led by Christine Schwarzman's Broadway production company, No Guarantees. The Broadway Exchange also announced that it is extending its Seed Round by an additional $1 million, as it continues to build the market for live theatre digital collectibles.
Aaliytha Stevens Joins Arthouse as Chief Strategy Officer Photo
Aaliytha Stevens Joins Arthouse as Chief Strategy Officer
ARTHOUSE, a full-service digital agency, announced today the addition of Aaliytha Stevens as Chief Strategy Officer. This key hire to ARTHOUSE's executive team reinforces their commitment to lead holistically with experience in an effort to rebuild the industry as a whole, working closely with their clients, media & marketing partners and industry agencies to bring back audiences and welcome new ones to the magic of live entertainment. 
Industry Pro Newsletter: Hal Luftig Company Declares Bankruptcy Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: Hal Luftig Company Declares Bankruptcy
Earlier this month, the Box Office of the Philadelphia Orchestra and the Kimmel Center became tied up in a cyber attack - not unlike the attack that tied up the Met’s box office for weeks - offering everyone a reminder that cyber security vulnerabilities should be examined by institutions of all shapes and sizes.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Jonathan Rockefeller Signs With Creative Artists AgencyJonathan Rockefeller Signs With Creative Artists Agency
February 17, 2023

Acclaimed American-Australian producer, director, and writer, Jonathan Rockefeller has signed with CAA. Rockefeller is the founder and owner of Rockefeller Productions.
Live Music Society Announces Applications Open For Music In Action GrantsLive Music Society Announces Applications Open For Music In Action Grants
February 16, 2023

Live Music Society has announced that they are accepting applications for the 2023 Music in Action grant program. A nonprofit foundation, Live Music Society (LMS) has distributed over $2.3 million in funding to small listening rooms and music clubs since its founding in 2020.
 Carlyle Brown and Milcha Sanchez-Scott Receive 2022 Legacy Playwright Awards Carlyle Brown and Milcha Sanchez-Scott Receive 2022 Legacy Playwright Awards
February 16, 2023

The Legacy Playwrights Initiative has named Carlyle Brown and Milcha Sanchez-Scott the recipients of the 2022 Legacy Playwright Awards. 
Kristina Wong Signs With CAAKristina Wong Signs With CAA
February 16, 2023

 Kristina Wong has signed with CAA in all areas. Her latest production, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord, is currently playing at the Kirk Douglas Theatre through March 12.
Tickets on Sale For the League of Professional Theatre Women's Theatre Women AwardsTickets on Sale For the League of Professional Theatre Women's Theatre Women Awards
February 16, 2023

 The League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW) will present its annual Theatre Women Awards on March 27th from 1 to 3 p.m., at The Green Fig Restaurant, Yotel Hotel, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036.
share