MURIEL'S WEDDING to Have Private Lab Reading in New York City

Global Creatures will be holding a 12-day developmental lab of Muriel's Wedding in February, 2020 in New York City. The developmental lab will culminate in a private reading.

Muriel's Wedding The Musical is a theatrical version of PJ Hogan's film, updated by the writer himself with music and lyrics by Australian award winning songwriters Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall with additional songs by Benny Andersson, Björn Ulvaeus, and Stig Anderson written for ABBA.

The February developmental lab will feature the original creative team, including director Simon Phillips, choreographer Andrew Hallsworth, and musical director Isaac Hayward.

The musical received its world premiere at Sydney Theatre Company in 2017.

Stuck in a dead-end life in Porpoise Spit, Muriel dreams of the perfect wedding- the white dress, the church, the attention. Unfortunately, there's one thing missing. A groom. Following her dreams to Sydney, Muriel ends up with everything she ever wanted - a man, a fortune and a million Twitter followers. That's when things start to go really wrong.

During the past thirty years Simon Phillips has worked as a director and dramaturge on new works, classics, musicals and operas in Australasia, Japan and Europe. In 2000 he was appointed Artistic Director of the Melbourne Theatre Company, and most recently he has received 'Best Director' awards for his Australian productions of 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, August: Osage County and Richard III.







