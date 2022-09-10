MOB WIFE to Hold Private Industry Reading Next Week







The creative team of "Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy" has announced a private industry reading of this madcap musical on Monday, September 12, 2022 in Manhattan.

With music and lyrics by Michael Mott ("In The Light, A Faustian Tale") and book by Corey Skaggs ("Disney's Mary Poppins") the reading cast includes Lea Sevola as Debra Delbono, Nicolas King as Tony Delbono, Amorika Amoroso as Joanne Trevisani, Mike Backes as Marino Trevasani, Lynn Craig as Daisy Smith, Michael Marotta as Gino Delbono, Ken McGraw as Angelo, Peter Gregus as Sal, Tommy Bracco as Nico, Brian Norris as Vincenzo with stage directions by Lynda DeFuria.

"Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy" is a madcap musical farce centered around a 1970s Italian housewife, Debra Delbono. When disturbing news comes out about her husband's faithfulness, she is forced to question her near-perfect marriage. To make matters worse, her husband seems to be struggling to meet his obligations as Mob Captain, putting the entire family in jeopardy. Through a series of mishaps, miscommunications, and near-fatal misunderstandings, she learns that her husband isn't the only one keeping secrets. Debra must get to the bottom of all this deception and try to get her husband on track if she's ever going to set the record straight - she just needs to stay alive long enough to do so.

Michael Mott is an internationally critically acclaimed award winning composer/ lyricist, songwriter and vocal producer living and working in NYC. Original musicals include "In The Light, A Faustian Tale" (book by Nathan Wright and Justin Silvestri), "The Fairy's Tale" (book by Gretchen Suárez-Peña), "Mob Wife, A Mafia Comedy" (book by Corey Skaggs) and "Riding Out The Storm, a ten minute musical" (book & lyrics by Christine Toy Johnson). He was commissioned to write the music and lyrics to "Lucifer "(co-lyricist, Mike Squillante, book by Corey Skaggs) and his first short film, Sundown, A Dance Short." He has been named one of Playbill's "Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriters You Should Know" and has won the Broadway World 2020 Cabaret Award for 'Best Original Song' for his piece "Jingle My Bells" written for The Boy Band Project. MichaelMott.net

Corey Skaggs is an actor and playwright born and raised in Nebraska, currently living in New Jersey. He currently has two other projects currently in development including, 'We Three' in association with LDR creative, and a new musical 'It's About Time' with PTW workshop. He has been commissioned to write three movies, one musical, and two TV pilots - working alongside Top Rat Productions, Universal Studios, and CAA. He has developed and produced two successful web series and a short play Off-Broadway. This is the second musical Corey has collaborated with Michael on.

As a successful actor on Broadway and the West End with over 20 years of experience, Corey has appeared in "Love Labors' Lost" with Joseph Fiennes and Olivia Williams, "Sunset Boulevard" with Petula Clark, "King Lear," "The Buddy Holly Story," Trevor Nunn's "Anything Goes," "The Ticket," "Saturday Night Fever" and "Disney's Mary Poppins" to name a few. Corey can be seen in the film, "Velvet Goldmine" and the BBC's recording of the Welsh Millennium Center's Gala concert for the Queen alongside Bryn Terfel.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff