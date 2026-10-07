Lynn Nottage Joins the Pulitzer Board

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2009 and 2017 Drama winner Lynn Nottage has joined the Pulitzer Board, the Administrator's Office announced.

“Lynn Nottage’s extraordinary artistic achievements, deep commitment to excellence, and expansive understanding of storytelling across theater, film, and opera make her an exceptional addition to the Pulitzer Prize Board,” said Nicole Carroll, chair of the Pulitzer Board, executive director of NEWSWELL and professor of practice at Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

“Winning the Pulitzer Prize was a transformative and monumental moment in my career as a playwright,” Nottage said. “I am truly honored to be elected to the board and join this esteemed group of thinkers tasked with recognizing and celebrating the voices of writers, particularly at a moment when free speech is under siege and there is a real need to protect and reinforce bold, thought-provoking and diverse perspectives.”

About Lynn Nottage

Lynn Nottage is a playwright, a screenwriter and installation artist. She is the first, and remains the only, woman to have won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama twice. Her plays have been produced widely in the United States and throughout the world. She is currently an Artistic Associate at The National Theatre in London.

Most recently, Nottage premiered This House at Opera Theatre of St. Louis, co-written with Ruby Aiyo Gerber and composed by Ricky Ian Gordon (Finalist for 2025 International Opera Award). She's currently developing a television adaptation of the novel Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo for Potboiler/BBC and In The Rush, a new opera commissioned by the LCT/Metropolitan Opera, co-written with Ruby Aiyo Gerber and Composed by Carlos Simon. Other work includes, MJ the Musical, directed by Christopher Wheeldon and featuring the music of Michael Jackson, at the Neil Simon Theater on Broadway (Tony Nomination), Clyde's directed by Kate Whoriskey at Second Stage Theater on Broadway (Tony Nomination) and more recently at The Donmar Warehouse directed by Lynette Linton. Other work includes, an opera adaptation of her play Intimate Apparel composed by Ricky Ian Gordon and directed by Bart Sher, commissioned by The Met/Lincoln Center Theater and She co-curated with Director Miranda Haymon the Performance Installation The Watering Hole at the Signature Theater.

Her play Sweat (Pulitzer Prize, Evening Standard Award, Obie Award, Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, Tony Nomination, Drama Desk Nomination) moved to Broadway after a sold-out run at The Public Theater and the West End in London. It premiered and was commissioned by the Oregon Shakespeare Festival American Revolutions History Cycle/Arena Stage. Inspired by her research on Sweat, Nottage developed This is Reading, a performance installation based on two years of interviews, at the Franklin Street, Reading Railroad Station in Reading, PA in July 2017.

Her other work includes, Floyd's (retitled- Clyde's) (Guthrie Theater), the musical adaptation of Sue Monk Kidd's novel The Secret Life of Bees, with music by Duncan Sheik and lyrics by Susan Birkenhead (The Atlantic Theater, The Almeida directed by Sam Gold), Mlima’s Tale (Public Theater/ Kiln directed by Jo Bonney/Miranda Cromwell), By The Way, Meet Vera Stark (Lilly Award, Drama Desk Nomination- Second Stage/Signature Theater directed by Jo Bonney/Kamilah Forbes), Ruined (Pulitzer Prize, OBIE, Lucille Lortel, New York Drama Critics’ Circle, Audelco, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award- MTC/Goodman Theater directed by Kate Whoriskey and Almeida directed by Indhu Rubasigham); Intimate Apparel (American Theatre Critics and New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards for Best Play Center Stage/SCR/ Roundabout Theater); Fabulation, or The Re-Education of Undine (OBIE Award - Playwrights Horizons/Signature Theater); Crumbs from the Table of Joy; Las Meninas; Mud, River, Stone; Por’knockers; and POOF!

She is the co-founder of the production company, Market Road Films, whose most recent projects include the award winning documentary Takeover (NY times, Op-doc) by Emma Francis Francis-Snyder, the Peabody nominated podcast Unfinished: Deep South (Stitcher) by Taylor Hom and Neil Shea, The Notorious Mr. Bout directed by Tony Gerber and Maxim Pozdorovkin (Premiere/Sundance 2014), First to Fall directed by Rachel Beth Anderson (Premiere/ IDFA, 2013) and Remote Control (Premiere/Busan 2013- New Currents Award). Over the years, she has had a first look deal with Sister, developed original projects for Amazon, HBO, Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, Showtime, This is That and Harpo. She was a writer and producer on the Netflix series She's Gotta Have It, directed by Spike Lee and a consulting producer on the third season of Dickinson (Apple +).

Nottage is the recipient of a MacArthur "Genius Grant" Fellowship, Steinberg "Mimi" Distinguished Playwright Award, PEN/Laura Pels Master Playwright Award, William Inge Festival Distinguished Playwright, TIME 100 (2019), Signature One Playwright, Merit and Literature Award from The Academy of Arts and Letters, Columbia University Provost Grant, Doris Duke Artist Award, The Joyce Foundation Commission Project & Grant, Madge Evans-Sidney Kingsley Award, Nelson A. Rockefeller Award for Creativity, The Dramatists Guild Hull-Warriner Award, the inaugural Horton Foote Prize, Helen Hayes Award, the Lee Reynolds Award, and the Jewish World Watch iWitness Award. Her other honors include the National Black Theatre Fest's August Wilson Playwriting Award, a Guggenheim Grant, Lucille Lortel Fellowship and Visiting Research Fellowship at Princeton University. She is a graduate of Brown University and the Yale School of Drama. She is also a Professor of Theatre Arts at Columbia School of the Arts.

Nottage is a Doris Duke Artist, a board member for PEN America, Frontline Women's Fund and the Dramatists Guild. She is a member of The Dramatists Guild, WGAE, and the American Academy of Arts and Letters and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. She is currently an artist-in-residence at the Park Avenue Armory.

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