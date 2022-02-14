Lively McCabe Entertainment Acquires Broadway Theater Workshops







Lively McCabe Entertainment has announced that it has acquired Broadway Theater Workshops (BTW). In residence at the Inserra Theater at Saint Joseph Regional High School, Broadway Theater Workshops is a year-round training company working with children in grades 3-12 in developing their performance skills. With Broadway performers as instructors, and offering private lessons, master classes, full-scale productions, and a robust summer camp program, BTW has become the premier youth performance program in the tri-county area over the past twenty years.

BTW instructors are working professionals, many with Broadway experience. Instructors have included Rita Harvey (Phantom of the Opera), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Carter Calvert (It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues), John Treacy Egan (The Producers), John Cariani (Something Rotten!, The Band's Visit), Eric Buckley (Motown The Musical), Robin Irwin (Titanic), Richard Todd Adams (Les Miserables, Cats), Christy Tarr-McVey (The Who's Tommy), Maria Eberline (Wicked), Eric Sciotto (The Mystery of Edwin Drood), Michael Kostroff ("The Wire," The Producers), Cathryn Basile (...Spelling Bee, The Little Mermaid) and Betsey Wolfe (Waitress), among many others.

"We're thrilled that Lively McCabe has been entrusted by John Asselta to become the stewards of the BTW legacy that he and Neil started over twenty years ago," says Michael Barra, CEO of Lively McCabe Entertainment. "Our team is looking forward to working with the BTW staff and instructors to continue to serve musical performance students in Bergen, Rockland, and Westchester counties and beyond as we look for opportunities to expand the reach of the BTW brand."

Founder John Asselta adds "It's been extremely rewarding for the last 20 years to watch BTW help young actors grow in their performance skills and mature in their life skills. I am both assured and excited to know Lively McCabe will add enthusiasm and fresh ideas to our successful program and will carry the BTW flag forward helping many young performers for years to come."

Lively McCabe Entertainment was represented on the transaction by Jisoo Kim of law firm Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, Jason Giordano of JGS CPA PC, and Barron International Group's Jack Ferrer and Lisbeth Barron who have acted as the exclusive strategic advisor to Lively McCabe Entertainment over the past several years as it continues to execute on its growth plans.