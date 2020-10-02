Laurents Hatcher Foundation Awards Second Round Of Emergency Grants

With this second round of $10,000 grants the Foundation has awarded $875,000 in emergency funding.







As theaters across the country remain shuttered for more than six months as a result of COVID-19, The Laurents / Hatcher Foundation announced today a second round of grants to twenty-five theaters to assist in sustaining operations. As one of the first arts foundations to respond to the health crisis, initial grants of $25,000 were awarded at the start of gathering restrictions March 14 and with this second round of $10,000 grants the Foundation has awarded $875,000 in emergency funding.

In addition, the Foundation also presents The LAURENTS / HATCHER FOUNDATION AWARD, an annual prize to be given for an un-produced, full-length play by an early-career American playwright. One of the country's largest grants for new work, The Laurents / Hatcher Foundation Award is also the first major award for playwriting to be named in honor of a gay couple: Tony Award winning playwright and director Arthur Laurents and his partner of 52 years, Tom Hatcher. The Laurents / Hatcher Foundation also distributes over $1 Million Dollars annually in grants across the country.









