Laurents Hatcher Foundation Awards Second Round Of Emergency Grants
With this second round of $10,000 grants the Foundation has awarded $875,000 in emergency funding.
As theaters across the country remain shuttered for more than six months as a result of COVID-19, The Laurents / Hatcher Foundation announced today a second round of grants to twenty-five theaters to assist in sustaining operations. As one of the first arts foundations to respond to the health crisis, initial grants of $25,000 were awarded at the start of gathering restrictions March 14 and with this second round of $10,000 grants the Foundation has awarded $875,000 in emergency funding."In times like these, it is important to unite and exhibit as much compassion and generosity as possible in the face of what can seem like overwhelming circumstances," said David Saint, President of the Foundation." The twenty-five recipient theaters include Atlantic Theater Company, Barrington Stage Company, Berkeley Rep, Center Theater Group, Contemporary American Theater Festival, Geffen Playhouse, George Street Playhouse, Goodman Theater, Guthrie Theater Lincoln Center Theater, Manhattan Theater Club, MCC Theater, McCarter Theater, New York Stage and Film, New York Theater Workshop, Playwrights Horizons, Primary Stages, The Public Theater, The Old Globe, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Roundabout Theater Company, Signature Theater Company, Soho Repertory Theater, Steppenwolf Theater Company and The Vineyard Theater.
In addition, the Foundation also presents The LAURENTS / HATCHER FOUNDATION AWARD, an annual prize to be given for an un-produced, full-length play by an early-career American playwright. One of the country's largest grants for new work, The Laurents / Hatcher Foundation Award is also the first major award for playwriting to be named in honor of a gay couple: Tony Award winning playwright and director Arthur Laurents and his partner of 52 years, Tom Hatcher. The Laurents / Hatcher Foundation also distributes over $1 Million Dollars annually in grants across the country.