Larry Owens' FIVE SISTERS (OF THE) REAGAN DAUPHIN To Have Industry Reading

A closed industry reading of Larry Owens' new play Five Sisters (of the) Reagan Dauphin will take place on Friday, October 4th.

Starring LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Olivia Washington, Ciara Renée, Moses Ingram, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Eudora Peterson, AnnaSophia Robb, Bianca Leigh and Larry Owens.

The reading will be produced my Giuliana Carullo of Orsetto Productions and Larry Owens in association with Jeremy O. Harris. Asmeret Ghebremichael will Associate Direct. Other creative team members include: Emily Howe (Stage Management), Cheo Bourne (Reading Stage Directions), Mitchell Polonsky (Developmental Sound Design).

In the genre-defying comedy FIVE SISTERS (OF THE) REAGAN DAUPHIN, set in the fictional kingdom of Khari, five royal sisters confront the absurdities of gendered succession in the week leading up to coronation. Written in verse and AAVE, the play humorously and poignantly challenges the historical norms of power, crafting a dynamic portrait of a family poised for transformation amidst societal upheaval.

