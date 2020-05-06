LISTEN: Producer Hal Luftig Talks PLAZA SUITE On 'Why I'll Never Make It' Podcast

Broadway producer Hal Luftig (KINKY BOOTS, LEGALLY BLONDE) joins the fourth season of the Why I'll Never Make It podcast to discuss all things Broadway, including the latest developments on PLAZA SUITE, starring Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

Listen to the episode here!

The current Broadway shutdown and subsequent stay at home orders have affected work as usual for all creatives, including Luftig and his team. He talks about the disappointment of not getting to open PLAZA SUITE this season and where it stands financially. He also has thoughts on all the recent online showcases being presented by members of Broadway community.

Luftig then reminices on previous productions with plenty of insightful nuggets into how a show comes together and what he looks for in deciding to produce a musical, whether it's EVITA or KINKY BOOTS. For example, the story of his first meeting with Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein along with director Jerry Mitchell and producer Daryl Roth is hilarious. Also, why it took six years to bring the West End's revival of EVITA to Broadway is a study into the patience needed to be a producer.

From his own productions to his partnerships with Roth, Luftig has won four Tony Awards and two Olivier Awards, so he certainly knows the sweet taste of success. But he is no stranger to flops and disappointments. One of his biggest is the 2018 revival of CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD. With mixed reviews and not finding an audience, the play only ran for 54 performances and garnered one Tony nomination for lead actress Lauren Ridloff. He shares the heart-wrenching story of when she literally found her voice in the role of Sarah Norman.

Hal Luftig is clear example of how producers can certainly be more than just businessman, more than just number-crunchers. He shows the art and craft that go into finding and producing shows that make it on Broadway. But even when they don't he says, "I never regret being a part of a production" because he finds something to learn from each show.

Why I'll Never Make It is a weekly podcast hosted by actor Patrick Oliver Jones and features conversations with fellow creatives about the realities of a career in the arts. Some previous episodes include performers from Hal Luftig productions: J. Harrison Ghee (KINKY BOOTS), Caroline Bowman (KINKY BOOTS, EVITA), John McGinty (CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD), and James Monroe Števko (FIDDLER OF THE ROOf IN YIDDISH).







