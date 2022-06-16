Kevin McGuire, Julia Abueva & More To Lead OUT OF THE BLUE Industry Reading







Featuring music and lyrics by Emmy-winning composer Sean P. Pallatroni with book by Emmy-winner Mark Mazzarella and Darren Butler, the new musical "Out Of The Blue" will have two industry readings on June 24th (2PM) and 25th (3PM).

The cast will include Kevin McGuire ("Les Miserables," "The Phantom Of The Opera," "The Secret Garden"), Julia Abueva ("Miss Saigon," "K-Pop"), Grace Capeless ("The Lion King," "Matilda," "A Christmas Story"), Max Bartos ("Sing Street"), Darron Hayes ("Notes From Now"), Gary Littman (NBC's "Blacklist," Amazon's "Mrs. Maisel"), Rebecca Lee Lerman (creator of "Her Hotel" at Women's Theatre Fringe), and newcomer Megan Colton leading the company. Evie Rose Butler, Julia Lawson, Sami Millerick, Kendall Raymond, and Kirsten Ward will appear in the ensemble.

The presentation will be directed by Broadway veteran, writer, and director Jessica Wu, produced by Ellis Gage and Mazzarella, music-directed by Pallatroni and Dan Sater, stage managed by Shino Frances and Maya Partridge.

A 2022 Eugene O'Neil semi-finalist piece, "Out of the Blue" is based on true events, following Sienna, a seventeen year-old visual art student who, at the start of her senior year, learns she is losing her eyesight to a genetic disease. With the help of her friends and her school-assigned tutor, she navigates her diagnosis, the loss of her mother, and her drive to change the world through a point of view, in a fight to break through the darkness and fulfill her dreams and future life as an artist.