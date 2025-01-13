Kakilang Reveals New Artistic Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kakilang Kakilang, formerly known as Chinese Arts Now, has announced the appointment of Howl Cheng-Po Yuan (He/Him), an artist and curator from Taiwan, as its Artistic Director and Co-Chief Executive under the organisation's new leadership structure. This marks an exciting step forward for Kakilang, as it continues to evolve and expand its impact within the East and Southeast Asian (ESEA) arts community and beyond.

Under the new structure, Kakilang is committed to fostering collaboration and inclusivity, with a leadership model designed to amplify its core mission of creating innovative and diverse art that resonates deeply with its audiences. Yuan brings a wealth of experience as an artist and curator working across interdisciplinary platforms. His practice is deeply rooted in advocating for marginalised voices and talents, with an emphasis on collective and inclusive approaches to art-making. His works have been showcased widely across the UK and internationally. Notably, he collaborated with Migration Matters Festival to develop the guest curator scheme, recognised alongside the whole festival by the Sheffield Community Award for its contribution to the local arts and culture scene.

In his new role, Yuan will lead the artistic vision of Kakilang, shaping its programming, producing, and collaborative strategies. He will work closely with the existing team to drive its mission forward. Reflecting on his appointment, Yuan said: "As an artist whose works have been supported by Kakilang in the past, I have a deep appreciation for its legacy. It is an incredible honour to lead Kakilang at this pivotal moment. I understand the challenges ahead in navigating the ever-changing arts and culture landscape, but I firmly believe Kakilang holds a vital role within the ESEA arts community-and will continue to do so."

Yuan continued to emphasise his leadership: "I will centre 'listening' in my approach—listening to the team and the communities we serve—to inspire and be inspired. If the ESEA arts community is a pond brimming with talent, my role at Kakilang is to deepen and widen that pond, connecting it to rivers and oceans."

Kakilang chair Lai Lai Wong expressed enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to welcome Howl as our new Artistic Director. His remarkable journey as an artist and curator, dedicated to fostering inclusive art, aligns perfectly with our mission. His leadership will undoubtedly bring exciting new work to our audiences."

