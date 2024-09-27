Justin Guarini, Christy Altomare and Hugh Panaro Join Hammerstein Museum's OH, WHAT A BEAUTIFUL EVENIN'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hammerstein Museum will host "Oh, What a Beautiful Evenin' " Broadway Gala on October 21 at The Inn At Barley Sheaf Farm in Buckingham, Pennsylvania. The gala will support the museum's fundraising campaign to restore Highland Farm, Oscar's home and creative epicenter, and the future location of The Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theatre Education Center.

The event will be hosted by Ted Chapin with performances by Broadway Stars Justin Guarini, Christy Altomare and Hugh Panaro (Phantom of the Opera), plus a three-course gourmet dinner and auction at The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm.

The evening will include silent and live auctions, featuring uniquely Hammerstein curated experiences including Broadway show tickets, a two-night stay at the von Trapp Lodge with Brewery Tour (Stowe, VT), a Hammerstein themed original artwork by Bucks County, PA artist James Feehan, and an exclusive private dinner at Highland Farm.

The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm is the former estate of George S. Kaufman. Hammerstein is known to have spent time with Kaufman there, where writers and celebrities of the time would often come for dinner or for the weekend.

To secure your tickets to this beautiful event, click on the button below. Tables for 8 or 10 guests may be reserved by contacting Chris Hutton (chutton.ohmtec@gmail.com). A portion of ticket purchases are tax-deductible. Call 215-346-7320 x 4 with questions.

