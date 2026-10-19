Joffrey lands $8M in new gifts as the Gamm and Lamb’s Players name new leaders

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Industry News - October 19, 2026

Greetings from New Orleans and the Broadway League’s 30th Road Marketing Forum, where the conversation keeps coming back to how you build audiences who stay engaged. This week’s news touches that question from several directions. BroadwayWorld’s My Shows expands to Android with new ways for theatregoers to track what they see, and Broadway Bridges opens another semester of student access across 19 productions. Behind the scenes, leadership is changing hands at organizations of every size, and philanthropy is flowing into both institutions and individual artists. A technical services firm is also making the move into producing. Here’s what’s moving the industry this week.

Industry Trends

BroadwayWorld is rolling out the biggest update yet to My Shows, its platform for logging, rating, and reviewing the theatre you see. Starting today, My Shows is fully built into the BroadwayWorld app for Android, joining the iOS app and the web - and all three pick up two new features designed for the way theatregoers actually keep score: Challenges and cast tracking by role. (Read more)

Broadway/New York

The Broadway League Foundation has announced that Broadway Bridges is returning for another year with 19 shows participating in the 2026 fall semester. Learn more here! (Read more)

Gary Beestone Associates, led by Olivier and Tony Award winners Gary Beestone and Zoe Snow, launches a theatre producing division alongside its technical services. Current projects include THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON and PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN, THE IMMERSIVE ADVENTURE. (Read more)

Regional

The Joffrey Ballet announced two gifts totaling $8 million from Board Director Susan B. Noyes and an anonymous donor. The commitments will support artistic creation and advance the organization's endowment. (Read more)

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre in Warwick, Rhode Island has appointed Christopher Griffith as its new executive director. Griffith brings 15 years of theater leadership experience, most recently serving as managing director for Gloucester Stage Company in Massachusetts. (Read more)

San Diego Opera announced a new annual competition for emerging opera singers offering cash prizes and mainstage roles. Two winners will receive $5,000 and $3,000 respectively, plus opportunities to perform in future company seasons. (Read more)

The Black Theatre Alliance announced its 2026 award nominees and will present director Pemon Rami with its Lifetime Achievement Award at a ceremony in Chicago. (Read more)

Lamb's Players Theatre in Coronado will debut its Season 56 under new artistic leadership, with Colleen Kollar Smith as Artistic Director, Mike Bradford as Chief Business Officer, and Jennifer Bradford as Chief Philanthropy Officer. (Read more)

International

The London International Festival of Theatre will return under new leadership, presented by Battersea Arts Centre with artistic direction by Pelin Başaran. (Read more)

The Royal Court Theatre announced the opening of submissions for the third edition of its Young Playwrights Award, a free-to-enter competition for aspiring writers aged 13–18 across the UK. (Read more)

Missed Our Last Newsletters?

Studio 54 gets $8.3M, the Kennedy Center names Rick Canny artistic director, A.C.T. taps Elizabeth Williamson, and Access to Work cuts hit UK dance. Plus Chicago's Cadillac Palace turns 100 and Lloyd Webber is honored by London. Read now. (Read more)

Oracle's $10M brings Nashville Symphony back, the NLRB files a complaint over Equity bargaining at Casa Bonita, the Kennedy Center Honors head to an arena, and leadership moves at Lookingglass, Sarasota Opera and more. (Read more)

Cleveland Orchestra musicians settle, the Loew's Paradise returns as a 4,000-seat Bronx venue, NYC gives away 70,000 Met Opera tickets, and Equity wins a five-day rehearsal week in Scotland. Read the full roundup. (Read more)

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