Jim Kierstead Named President Of The York Theatre Company Board Of Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









The York Theatre Company has named Jim Kierstead President of The Board of Directors.

James Morgan, York Producing Artistic Director, stated, “how wonderful to have my great friend as our new Board President; replacing Joan Ross Sorkin would be a daunting task if we didn't have Jim! Joan's dedication to the company for the last eight years has helped us thrive. I know that David McCoy, our longtime Board Chairman, joins me in thanking Joan, and we see a great future ahead for The York.”

Jim Kierstead said, “after being on the Board of The York Theatre Company for the past 20 years, it's a privilege and an honor to become President. I feel as though I'm in a unique position to take on this role given my years with the company and I'm excited to work even closer with the York family to continue bringing musicals to life.”

The York Theatre Company Board of Directors is W. David McCoy (Chairman), Jim Kierstead (President), Riki Kane Larimer (Vice President), Molly Pickering Grose (Secretary), Gerald F. Fisher (Treasurer),Bernard Carragher, Timothy F. Collins, Alan Govenar, Laurence Holzman, Katherine Huang, Joan T. Mischo, James Morgan, Charlotte Rosenblatt, Joan Ross Sorkin, Debra Walton, and Claudia Zahn.

is a Grammy-nominated, Emmy, Olivier, and six-time Tony Award-winning producer of the Broadway, touring, Toronto, and London productions of Kinky Boots, Pippin, Hadestown, The Inheritance, The Lehman Trilogy, and Company. In addition, he has been a co-producer of over 25 Broadway productions including The Hills of California, Romeo + Juliet, Gypsy, Cabaret, The Who's Tommy, Sweeney Todd, Ain't Too Proud, The Minutes, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Waitress, The Visit, You Can't Take It With You, Indecent, The Great Comet (all Tony nominated), Mrs. Doubtfire, Be More Chill, Pretty Woman, Side Show, It Shoulda Been You, M. Butterfly, and Rocky, among others. Off-Broadway projects include The Gospel According to Heather, Unexpected Joy, Yank! (Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Nominations), Bright Colors and Bold Patterns, and Thrill Me: The Leopold & Loeb Story(Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations). His London productions include Waitress, Dreamgirls, Pretty Woman, Be More Chill, Unexpected Joy, Yank!, Thrill Me, Flowers for Mrs. Harris, Brokeback Mountain, Night of the Living Dead, and Aspects of Love. Film/TV projects include the Emmy-winning TV series “The Bay,” as well as “Indoor Boys,” the Emmy-nominated “After Forever,” and Wakefield starring Bryan Cranston and Jennifer Garner. Along with his Broadway Factor partners, Jim produced the hit immersive show Amparo in downtown Miami for Bacardi. Jim is the President of the Board of Directors of The York Theatre Company and Vice Chair of The Abingdon Theatre Company, is on the Board of Primary Stages, and is the founder of the digital theatre content creation company Broadway Virtual. He holds an M.S. in Computer Science and an M.A. in Clinical and Counseling Psychology.

Comments





