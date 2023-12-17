Jamie DeRoy to Guest On IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK This Week







Who else but hosts Wendy Stuart and Tym Moss could "spill the tea" on their weekly show "If These Walls Could Talk" live from Pangea Restaurant on the Lower Eastside of NYC, with their unique style of honest, and emotional interviews, sharing the fascinating backstory of celebrities, entertainers, recording artists, writers and artists and bringing their audience along for a fantastic ride.

Jamie deRoy will be a featured guest on "If These Walls Could Talk" with hosts Wendy Stuart and Tym Moss on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023 at 2 PM ET live from the infamous Pangea Restaurant.

Wendy Stuart is an author, celebrity interviewer, model, filmmaker and along with If These Walls Could Talk she hosts TriVersity Talk, a weekly web series with featured guests discussing their lives, activism and pressing issues in the LGBTQ Community.

Tym Moss is a popular NYC singer, actor, and radio/tv host who recently starred in the hit indie film "JUNK" to critical acclaim.

Jamie deRoy is a show business tour de force --- an award-winning producer; cabaret, stage, film and TV performer; recording artist/producer and humanitarian.

In addition to twelve Tony Awards, Jamie has won nine MAC Awards, twelve Drama Desk awards, four Audience Choice Awards, eleven Drama League Awards, three GLAAD Awards, four Back Stage Bistro Awards, numerous Telly Awards and CaB Magazine's Lifetime Achievement Award. She has been honored by Theatre Works/USA, Primary Stages, the Ruth Kurtzman MAC Award and most recently The York Theatre Company Founders' Award.

A frequent presence on the New York nightclub scene, Jamie has produced nine CDs in the Jamie deRoy & friends series on Harbinger and PS Classics labels. Her long running shows benefit her favorite charitable causes, such as "The Entertainment Community Fund (formally The Actors Fund): Jamie deRoy & friends Cabaret Initiative," a program to assist people in the cabaret industry with help for medical needs and concerns.

Jamie's has co-produced over 80+ Broadway shows and over 50 off-Broadway shows.:

Coming Soon to Broadway: The Who's Tommy & Water For Elephants

Broadway: Spamalot, Shark Is Broken, Harmony, Gutenberg The Musical, Merrily We Roll Along, Grey House, Parade, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, Good Night Oscar, Life of Pi, New York, New York, Ohio State Murders, KPOP, Walking With Ghosts, Mike Birbiglia's The Old Man and the Pool, The Piano Lesson, Death Of A Salesman, Leopoldstadt(Tony), Macbeth, Mr. Saturday Night, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Company (Tony), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, The Lehman Trilogy (Tony), Hangmen, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Great Society, The Inheritance (Tony), Slave Play, Beetlejuice, Network, Mike Birbiglia's The New One, Be More Chill, To Kill A Mockingbird, The Waverly Gallery, Angels in America (Tony), Three Tall Women, Once on This Island (Tony), John Leguizamo's Latin History for Morons, Meteor Shower, The Band's Visit (Tony), The Play That Goes Wrong, Pretty Woman, Tootsie, The Lifespan of a Fact, The Ferryman (Tony), Ain't Too Proud, 1984, Sunday in the Park with George, Significant Other, The Front Page, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Tony), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Tony), Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Gary, A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, King Lear, An Act of God, Fiddler On The Roof, China Doll, Sylvia, The Gin Game, The Heidi Chronicles, Bright Star, American Psycho, Will Eno's The Realistic Joneses, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Peter and the Starcatcher, The Mother F**ker with a Hat, Catch Me If You Can, The Addams Family, Lend Me A Tenor, Finian's Rainbow, Ragtime, Enron, A Behanding In Spokane, The Norman Conquests (Tony), Desire Under the Elms, All About Me, Blithe Spirit, The Miracle Worker, Impressionism, Speed-the-Plow, Arthur Miller's All My Sons, The Seagull, Thurgood, The Country Girl, November, Coram Boy, Jay Johnson: The Two and Only, Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life and Say Goodnight Gracie.

Other TV and film producing credits include: the Emmy-nominated "The Biggest Little Operas in Town" for Channel 13 and Rick McKay's documentaries Broadway: The Golden Age and Broadway: Beyond The Golden Age.

Acting credits include: appearances on the television shows "Alice," "Spiderman" and "Knight Rider," and in the films GoodFellas, Raging Bull, See No Evil, Hear No Evil and Married To It. Onstage, Jamie appeared with Rene Auberjonois in The Threepenny Opera, as well as in The Drunkard with musical direction by Barry Manilow.

Watch Jamie deRoy on "If These Walls Could Talk" with hosts Wendy Stuart and Tym Moss on YouTube here:

Subscribe and listen to "If These Walls Could Talk" on Apple Podcasts/iTunes here:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/if-these-walls-could-talk/id1561221158





