Industry Reading Of THE MATRIARCHS Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Anna & Kitty, Inc. will present a reading of THE MATRIARCHS, written by playwright Liba Vaynberg, directed by OBIE winner Taylor Reynolds (Plano), featuring Sarah Steele (The Good Wife), Rebecca S'manga Frank (Berlin Diaries), Molly Carden (Emotional Creature), Anna O'Donogue (Rock'n'Roll), Zoë Geltman (A Woman Among Women) and more to be announced. THE MATRIARCHS is a Princess Grace Finalist and was programmed at the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference and developed with The Civilians and presented as part of the Final Findings.

Synopsis: THE MATRIARCHS are anything but. Six squabbling teenage girls at a Talmud lesson negotiate snacks and sex as they grow up and out of orthodoxy and meet the world with their questions. Loosely based on the underwritten women of the Torah and interviews with women wondering about fertility and their choices.

Register & RSVP at this link.

Comments





