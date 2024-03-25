Industry Pro Newsletter: Subscription Study in Pittsburgh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The storm of openings has begun on Broadway, as we prepare for what will be an even busier April leading into the conclusion of the 2023-2024 Broadway season. Amidst that storm, great work continues off-Broadway, as Cara Joy David reminds us when she pays a visit to Dead Outlaw. In regional news, a new study of the subscription model offers some insight in Pittsburgh, and the Garden Theatre in Orlando issues an apology that they themselves acknowledge as being long overdue.

Employment Opportunity

Artistic Director - Alabama Shakespeare Festival

Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) seeks an inspiring, collaborative, and engaging Artistic Director to help guide its next chapter. A leader whose passions include artistic excellence, openness to new people and ideas, and a strong desire to connect with and serve ASF’s many communities will help this important organization continue to thrive. This position reports directly to the Board of Directors and serves as the company’s co-leader, working in close collaboration with the Executive Director.

Industry Trends

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Arts Subscription Study in Pittsburgh Reveals Insights

A recent study on arts subscriptions in Pittsburgh sheds light on trends and preferences among arts patrons in the region. The study highlights the significance of subscription-based models for sustaining arts organizations and fostering patronage. Findings indicate a strong interest in arts subscriptions among Pittsburgh residents, with subscribers expressing satisfaction with their experiences. As arts organizations adapt to changing audience behaviors and preferences, the study provides valuable insights for informing strategic decisions and enhancing audience engagement. Overall, the study underscores the importance of arts subscriptions in cultivating a vibrant cultural ecosystem in Pittsburgh.

Broadway/New York

Industry Trends Weekly: Andrew Durand Plays Dead, Hal Luftig's Bankruptcy Plan is Rejected, and More by Cara Joy David

Every once and a while I see a performance and wonder if there is some stage magic at play. That is how I felt while watching the musical Dead Outlaw. Andrew Durand—giving what The New York Times referred to as a “wow of a performance”—stays so still for so long that I would not have been surprised if a beta blocker was involved.

For a good amount of Dead Outlaw, Durand’s character, Elmer McCurdy (the real man/corpse upon whom the show is based), is dead and being dragged around in an upright coffin. He has one musical moment post-death, but basically, Durand stands there. Still. Seemingly not blinking.

Durand knew since the show’s two-week developmental lab last year that the plan was for him to stand lifeless rather than be represented as a wax figure.

“[Director David Cromer] feels like, and I agree, that it keeps a human presence of Elmer there,” Durand said. “I feel like you really need that to keep the show compelling and to make you think about what's happening to this real person's body.”

Now, you may think: “Why is staying still so special?” But Durand both has to give a very high-energy performance at the start of the show and then stand stiff for about half of a one-hour-and-forty-minute musical. He said there was no secret to it. There are, however, some things the audience does not notice.

“When they move the coffin around, I will make imperceptible little moves just to keep the blood flowing to my toes and things like that,” Durand said. “When I first go into the mummification, I exaggerate the pose that I’m in, and then once they move me, I sort of relax it and I relax it more and more throughout the show. So I'm not cranking my neck over the side the whole show.”

Subconscious about his Adam’s apple, he tries to only swallow when people are walking in front of him. Same with blinking (though he explained on warm days, when the air conditioning is blowing in his face, he blinks more).

While the coffin is pitched back, there is a wedge under Durand’s feet so he is standing on a flat, rather than a raked surface. There is also a two-by-four behind his head, so he can put his head up against something. The rifle, which he had to hold early on, is now velcroed to the coffin, so he only needs to rest his hand around it.

Durand said he often focuses on the audience watching the show. His thoughts vary, but he sometimes thinks of the real-life Elmer and the disrespect with which his body was treated. He tries not to fantasize about jumping out of the coffin with a "boo!" He cannot meditate—he has to stay focused or else he might move unconsciously, be unprepared if something goes wrong (like the night when the coffin was pulled over a wire and tipped, causing Durand to spill out), or miss his musical breakout moment.

When Durand comes offstage he goes into a tight squat, making himself a ball, before springing out of it. He is fully alive again. Death will wait until the next performance.

Odds and Ends:

I previously reported that the Bankruptcy Court in the Hal Luftig Company bankruptcy proceeding recommended a reorganization plan that would release Luftig personally from debts owed to FCP Entertainment Partners. Well, the District Court, which had to approve the plan, rejected it, so, Luftig is currently back on the hook. A spokesperson for the producer said he would appeal.

Both Hillary Clinton and Kelli O’Hara deserve kudos for their attempts to sell tickets. Clinton is doing what “star producers" frequently don’t do and truly pushing Suffs, including appearing in commercials. When she was announced, some thought her name would be a negative, driving away Clinton haters. But I believed if she got more people to pay attention, her involvement would be a plus. We may never know, but Clinton is at least trying. And O’Hara is also putting her voice where her heart is, taking to Instagram daily to promote Days of Wine and Roses. I love to see it.

Photos: 48th Street is Renamed "Chavkin Way" For Rachel Chavkin

In honor of Tony Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, 48th Street in New York City has been renamed "Chavkin Way." The renaming ceremony celebrated Chavkin's contributions to the theater community and her impact on Broadway, as Lempicka opens across the street from Hadestown. Chavkin expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the importance of supporting the arts.

Regional

Arlington's Historic Regent Theatre For Sale

Arlington's historic Regent Theatre, a beloved cultural landmark, has been put up for sale. The decision to sell the theater comes amid financial challenges and the need for structural repairs. The Regent Theatre has played a significant role in the community, hosting a wide range of performances and events over the years. Its sale presents an opportunity for new ownership to preserve its legacy and contribute to the cultural vitality of Arlington. As stakeholders consider the future of the theater, efforts are underway to ensure that its historic significance is honored and preserved.

Orlando Sentinel: Garden Theatre Apology Raises More Questions

After a tumultuous few years, new leadership at the Garden Theatre in Florida issued an apology via the organization's Facebook group a few weeks ago. However, that apology seems to have raised more questions in the Central Florida theater community than it is answering

International

The Stage: Brian Cox Named Patron of Edinburgh Fringe

Award-winning actor Brian Cox has been named as a patron of the Edinburgh Fringe. Cox, known for his distinguished career on stage and screen, expressed his enthusiasm for supporting the Fringe and championing its mission. As a native of Scotland, Cox shares a deep connection to the cultural heritage of Edinburgh and its vibrant arts scene. His appointment as a patron highlights the Fringe's commitment to celebrating creativity and diversity in the performing arts. Cox's involvement is expected to bring renewed energy and prestige to the renowned festival.

March 18, 2024 - The Public and The Goodman Face Unionization Efforts

As the unionization wave continues to move through theatrical workers across the country, two developments last week highlighted the movement: The Public Theatre declined to voluntarily recognize the unionization effort of their workers, and workers at The Goodman Theatre sought their own union affiliation. The decision at the Public sets up a formal vote of the workers. Elsewhere, The National Theatre is planning a major renovation, the Shaw Festival announced that they had a very down year, and Lookingglass will resume production activities this fall.

March 11, 2024 - In the UK, First Time Theatregoers Half of Ticket Buyers

After what has felt like weeks of covering cuts in funding to UK Arts budgets, some great news on two fronts from across the pond - a recent study of 2023 ticket buyers in the UK found that more than half of them were first time theatregoers. Additionally, the UK government has included tax subsidies and other rules to benefit the creative industries in their latest budget proposal.

March 4, 2024 - Do 'Influencers' Bring in An Audience?

As theatre marketers continue to try and find new ways to market their shows - and in a very crowded Broadway season new ways to break through the noise - there is a strong trend to chase the next shiny thing. One of those elements of marketing that is newer to the marketplace is the use of influencers - but Cara Joy David got out and did some on the ground reporting to uncover whether or not the influencers are actually being influential. Elsewhere, we have some more job shifts, including the departure of Patsy Rodenburg from Guildhall school, a signal of a major shift in the way UK actors are being trained.

