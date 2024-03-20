Arlington's Historic Regent Theatre For Sale

The Regent Theatre, a cornerstone of Arlington, MA's cultural landscape for over a century, is officially on the market. Richard Stavros, who has been at the helm of this historic venue since 1993, announced his decision to retire today, opening up a unique opportunity for a new operator to take over.

Established in 1916, the Regent Theatre offers a diverse range of live events and movie screenings. Its rich history and commitment to eclectic programming have made it a beloved institution among locals and visitors alike.

The current ownership is dedicated to preserving the theatre's legacy and is seeking a buyer who will continue to operate the venue as it is. This move is aimed at preventing the property from being converted into apartments or office spaces, a concern that has been raised in past proposals.

Leland Stein, a business partner of Stavros, emphasized the ease of transition for the new owner, describing the Regent as a "turnkey operation." The theatre boasts a solid foundation, including established promoters, events, a dedicated audience, an extensive mailing list, and state-of-the-art technology and equipment.

The goal is to finalize the change in ownership by this fall, ensuring a seamless transition with an already packed schedule of programming extending into the next year.

The building also includes a rehearsal and performance area.



