Industry Pro Newsletter: Patrons More Willing to Give, Broadway Grosses to Return

With new data released this week from the Broadway League, a clearer picture of Broadway's reopening is emerging - and the signs are encouraging for venues across the globe. So far, Broadway has played to audiences at 85% of capacity - this is running slightly ahead of what survey data is suggesting would have been the case, based on the safety measures currently in place for an audience to sit down for a Broadway show. In more good data news this week, we've got survey data below indicating that patrons' willingness to give to arts organizations is at the highest level it has been in years - welcome news to the many organizations that continue to struggle to financially recover from the past year and a half.

Broadway League Will Report Grosses

In a reversal of an earlier decision, the Broadway League will begin publishing a weekly grosses report for the remainder of this season. Along with this news came a few updated statistics, including that since reopening, Broadway shows have played at over 85% capacity for 174 performances between 26 shows. In response, BroadwayWorld has relaunched our grosses coverage on the site.

Willingness to Give Up Nearly 7%

IMPACTS has been tracking the willingness of patrons to make donations to cultural institutions, and this year their survey has found that the percentage of people willing to make a donation to a performance based cultural institution is the highest it has been in the last 7 years. After a rough end of year last year for many institutions, this is a sign of relief. Many people are feeling more secure in their finances and have seen their savings and cash on hand increase to levels they hadn't previously experienced - all of this adds up to an environment that is particularly friendly for development departments across the country.

In Chicago, Nearly Half of Small Theatres Yet to Reopen

While digital performances continue from some groups, nearly half of the small theatre companies in Chicago have yet to reopen for in-person performances according to recent data released by the Donnelley Foundation. For many of these companies, they cite the risk of having to shut down a second time as too high to try and reopen until absolutely certain they're in the clear. The Donnelley Foundation provides unrestricted grants to Chicago's storefront theatre community - theatres with budgets under $1 million - a group particularly vulnerable to the risks associated with reopening too soon.

Party of One? Not So Easy In the Age of COVID-19

As many venues try and continue to support social distancing - especially in states like Florida that aren't offering the same kind of safety mandates as New York City where everyone is masked and vaccinated - it is creating a situation where it is increasingly difficult to get a seat as a single theatre-goer, as this creates gaps for theatres trying to sell seats in contained "pods".

The Work of Anti-Racism on Broadway

Earlier this year, many high-profile Broadway insiders gathered together to take part in Edify Broadway presented by the Harriet Tubman Effect Institute. Together, the group of majority white theatremakers were given space to ask questions, process, and begin to learn more about ways their work in the past may have been harmful, and how they can grow toward an equitable and anti-racist future.

Apple's Privacy Changes Means Adjustments to Your Marketing Plan

When Facebook announced their earnings last week, one thing the company noted was that Apple's new privacy policy is making it more difficult for their advertising platform to target specific users based on interest. For advertisers, that means costs are going up to reach those consumers through Facebook - and that a more efficient use of funds might be to utilize marketing from platforms with an audience in place that you're already trying to reach.

