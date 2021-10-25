Theatre Professionals Come Together for Anti-Racism Workshop, Edify Broadway







Casting director Tara Rubin, Tony-winning performer Gavin Creel, producer Rachel Sussman, and more industry professionals gathered for an introduction to anti-racism work unlike any other.

On September 12, 2021, twenty-eight theatre professionals-including producers, casting directors, performers, artistic administrators, and more-gathered virtually and in person at the Belvedere Hotel in midtown Manhattan for a workshop in anti-racism: Edify Broadway presented by the Harriet Tubman Effect Institute.

Edify is a five-step program created by Nicole Javanna Johnson (she/her) and Belén Moyano (she/her). Johnson has served as the EDI Director on Pass Over at the August Wilson Theater, Freestyle Love Supreme at the Booth Theater and the upcoming west coast productions of A Christmas Carol. She currently holds a Masters in Education Leadership from NYU Steinhardt and is also a member of SAG-AFTRA, which makes her uniquely qualified to address issues of DEI in the professional arts and entertainment realms. Over the past 14 months, Edify has catalyzed the dismantling of racism and oppression in individuals through its trainings, including introductory Edify sessions to approximately 80 members of the Broadway and theatrical communities, which took place June through August 2021 in partnership with the Tony-honored Broadway Advocacy Coalition.

During the September 12 event, a majority-white group of theatre industry leaders experienced a taste of Edify, during which a safe and collaborative space allowed white theatremakers to ask questions to better understand what it means to be anti-racist in the workplace.

Since the murder of George Floyd and the subsequent examination and interrogation of theatre as a system of workplaces, many theatre workers and organizations have realized the need for active anti-racist work, but do not know how to begin. Many people struggle to understand that calling out white supremacy culture characteristics and utilizing the term 'white' when dismantling systemic oppression is vital. At Edify Broadway, Johnson led the group first in understanding anti-racism vocabulary and characteristics of white supremacy culture we all live under to formally establish this foundation.

Johnson explained that since the inception of our country white Americans have built organizations, families, and communities in the mindset of white superiority. Therefore, all of these "stem back to white superiority fueled by a white vs. black anecdote -white being angelic, beautiful, worthy, black being demon, negative, dirty, fire-hell," she said. "That unfortunate story created not only a sense of domination but fear, fear of being potentially dominated by the beings you think are so demonic."

Starting at the beginning was crucial for participants, many of whom had heard these terms but lacked formal instruction on their definitions and origins. As one participant said: "I've just accepted the phrase white supremacy but I've never understood it. I'm 53 and grew up in Richmond, Virginia. White supremacy only meant, in our vernacular, people in the KKK. ... Until you just explained it."

The September 12 event inspired multiple participants to bring their learnings back to their organizations to spark change from within. Morgan Boecher (he/they), digital design and strategy manager at Signature Theatre Company in New York, already brought Edify teachings to Signature's HR department and EDIA Committee. "I!m excited because I know you!ll make a big difference in helping our EDIA efforts," they said.

Joe Hetterly (he/him), who works in finance, technology, and operations at Disney Theatrical Group has participated in multiple DEI training sessions, but felt a more substantive shift with Edify. "I often felt the conversation centered on performative conversation," he said. "For me, Edify was the antidote to this moment of inaction that teaches a cohort of mostly white peers to move past statements into action."

Sometimes that action can be as subtle, yet significant, as a phrase to clearly (and without confrontation) correct racist behaviors. As producer Rachel Sussman (she/her) said, "I will carry Nicole!s words with me as a mantra for my own accountability: 'It's 2021, we don't do that anymore.'"

Any American workplace can partner with the Harriet Tubman Effect Institute and engage in Edify training, custom workshops, DEI consulting tailored to your company, and more. Organizations that partner with the HTEI will be allocated Evergreen and Efficacy fellows- curated experts in the DEI field. Through in-depth research, fellows provide workshops and seminars, research collaboration and consultation sessions in varying topics such as justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Begin your anti-racism work today. Schedule a free intake call at www.harriettubmaneffect.com/workwithus.

ABOUT EDIFY

Edify is a five-step anti-racist training program designed by Nicole Javanna Johnson and Belén Moyano. The five pillars are: identity, imagination, influence, impact, and initiative. To "edify" means to "instruct or improve someone morally or intellectually. Through reflection, group sharing, and journaling, Edify requires participants to consider their current place in one specific system and how they can use their position to advocate for change. Edify is also an app, Edify Justice Advocates, to immerse users in literature, media, and community to help with individual justice work. Edify also offers resources through the Edify Podcast, hosted by Johnson.