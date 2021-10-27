The Drama Book Shop Receives Proclamation From Mayor's Office Decreeing October 26, 2021 Drama Book Shop Day!

Mayor Bill de Blasio stopped by the Drama Book Shop to honor the 104- year-old independent bookstore and declare October 26, 2021 "Drama Book Shop Day." Co-owner Lin-Manuel Miranda was at the store to receive the proclamation from the Mayor, speak on the importance of getting vaccinated and encourage the community to shop locally to support small businesses.

"If you love the theater, if you love books, if you love New York City, come to the Drama Book Shop and experience the greatness of this place. Come and see what it's all about." de Blasio said before he presented Miranda with the proclamation declaring October 26, 2021 Drama Book Shop Day.

The Drama Book Shop (266 West 39th Street) reopened to the public on June 10, 2021. Longtime friends and patrons of the bookstore Thomas Kail and Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with Jeffrey Seller and James L. Nederlander, purchased the store from Rozanne Seelen, whose late husband Arthur Seelen had bought the store in 1958. Over the years, the store has moved several times, with its most recent location having been on West 40th Street. In 2002 a theatre troupe from Wesleyan University founded by Mr. Kail and some friends convened downstairs in the store's 60-seat Arthur Seelen Theatre to rehearse a new musical. Written by Mr. Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes and directed by Mr. Kail, that show was In the Heights, which went on to win four 2008 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The new location, designed by Hamilton scenic designer David Korins and his team, pays homage to twentieth century European cafes and reading rooms and features a full-service cafe serving coffee, teas, and light snacks.

The Drama Book Shop is a community space for everyone enthused by the Arts-students, fans, theatre professionals, and award-winning artists alike. Since 1917, The Drama Book Shop has been a mainstay of New York's theatre scene, and with the support of the thousands of patrons that have passed through the shop's doors, will continue to be for the next 100 years to come.

Store HoursMonday - Saturday 10:00am - 6:00pmSunday 12:00am - 6:00pm