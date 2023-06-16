New CT State Tax Credits Paves Way for Shubert Theatre to Attract New Touring Broadway Productions to its Stage

During its storied history, New Haven’s Shubert Theatre has become known as the “Birthplace of the Nation’s Greatest Hits” for the number of pre-Broadway and World Premieres that were first seen on its legendary stage. As the theatre has evolved since its opening in 1914, Shubert Theatre has built on its proud history by working with show producers to build, “tech” and launch the touring productions of new Broadway shows.

In recent years at least six states – including New York, Rhode Island and Maryland – have offered a live theater or musical production tax credit to new touring shows, making it more difficult for Shubert Theatre to attract new productions to Connecticut. With the passage of House Bill 6919, “An Act Establishing a Tax Credit for Certain Pre-Broadway and Post-Broadway Theater Productions,” a 30% tax credit will be available beginning January 1, 2024 to production companies that tech their Broadway tours in Connecticut. This tax credit would be 5% greater than what New York and Maryland currently offer. Shubert Theatre Executive Director Anthony McDonald said, “The passage of this bill and providing our industry with theater tax credits will help us to attract shows not just to perform here, but to build their production in Connecticut. In the early 2000s, the Broadway musical Jersey Boys teched their tours here in New Haven but once New York state adapted tax credits, the producers left Connecticut to go there.”

Before a Broadway show goes out on tour, it needs to spend weeks in residence at a qualified production facility like Shubert Theatre which offers a stage professionally operated by IATSE employees, seating capacity of one thousand or more seats, and dressing rooms, storage areas and other ancillary amenities necessary for an accredited theater production. During this period known as “teching,” the theatre is utilized to build the sets, coordinate the technical aspects of the show and rehearse the cast prior to the launch of new touring productions.

“The tech process can take anywhere from two to eight weeks of time, depending on how large the production is,” explains Anthony McDonald. “During that time, 50-plus people will come into our community to build that show. Each individual will receive $1,000 plus in per diem each week, to spend in our local restaurants, local businesses and shops.” In addition, Shubert Theatre’s local IATSE stage crew is employed to manage the on-stage aspects of the production increasing their work period from the normal 5 to 8 performance run of the show, to include the full length of the “tech.” The show’s creative team and cast are housed in hotels throughout New Haven. The director, designers, actors, singers and musicians also patronize area restaurants and contract with local catering facilities for their on-site needs. The broad range of stage sets, theatrical equipment and general supplies for the production are purchased from a variety of vendors from local independent hardware stores to large box stores, and scenic companies like Show Motion Inc. in Milford, CT, all adding to the economic impact the theatre has on the New Haven Region.

Shubert Theatre has garnered a reputation as the premier venue in Connecticut for teching new productions because of the high standards of its professional union stage crew and administrative staff, thriving downtown with abundant hotels and restaurants which provide housing and catering for the production team, and a community of arts savvy theatre goers and supporters. McDonald added, “The process of getting this bill to the legislature and having it pass was only possible because of the ‘countless’ supporters in our community who provided written and verbal testimony to help us show how beneficial the tax credit can be to Connecticut’s valuable theatre industry. I would like to thank State Representative Treneé McGee for championing the legislation with the leadership of the legislature, in particular, Finance Committee Chairs Senator John Fonfara and Representative Maria Horn. Additionally, I’d like to acknowledge how grateful we at Shubert Theatre are for the continued support from Representatives Anthony Nolan, Robyn Porter, Holly Cheeseman, Toni Walker, and the New Haven delegation, Senator Martin Looney and our Governor, Ned Lamont.”

New touring shows that have utilized Shubert Theatre for the tech and launch of their national tours include Jersey Boys and Matilda The Musical, as well as the recent tours of SIX The Musical and A Soldier’s Play. The passage of House Bill 6919 provides a competitive edge to Shubert Theatre to continue its ability to bring new touring productions to its stage, and as it has done since 1914, provide audiences the unique opportunity to see it first in New Haven!