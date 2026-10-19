IndieSpace Pay Your People Grants Now Accepting Applications

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IndieSpace is currently accepting applications for their annual Pay Your People Grants, which provide $1,000 grants to NYC-based indie performing arts organizations. Grants will be awarded by lottery live at The Big Give on Tuesday, December 8th at Judson Memorial Church.

To be eligible for a Pay Your People Grant, applicants must be a NYC-based indie performing arts company, fiscally sponsored collective/production, or indie performing arts venue (venues with 99 seats or less). Awardees must commit to using the grant to pay historically marginalized artists or leaders who bring an underrepresented perspective to the indie theater community through race, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, economic disadvantage or refugee/immigration status. Applications are currently open through November 15th at www.indiespace.org/the-big-give.

The Big Give on Tuesday, December 8th at Judson Memorial Church (55 Washington Square S, New York, NY 10012) is IndieSpace's annual event which celebrates indie artists by awarding grants to performing arts companies, fiscally sponsored collectives/productions, and venues. This joyous event is also an opportunity for the indie theater community to reconnect and socialize with fellow artists while celebrating and honoring the amazing work, artistry, and love in the indie theater and performing arts community. The event is FREE and open to all. Spots fill up quickly so please RSVP in advance at www.indiespace.org/the-big-give.

IndieSpace was established in 2016 to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to address systemic inequities in NYC real estate. In 2022, it merged with Indie Theater Fund, an organization that was founded in 2012 that focused on a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community. Through radically transparent and equitable grants, free real estate programs, community resources and advocacy, IndieSpace has supported hundreds of indie theater companies and thousands of individual artists. For service to the community, IndieSpace received the Ellen Stewart Award and a citation from the City Council of New York www.indiespace.org

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 08 Hrs 02 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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