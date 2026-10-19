IndieSpace Pay Your People Grants Now Accepting Applications
Eligible applicants include indie theater companies, fiscally sponsored collectives, and venues with 99 seats or fewer in New York City.
IndieSpace is currently accepting applications for their annual Pay Your People Grants, which provide $1,000 grants to NYC-based indie performing arts organizations. Grants will be awarded by lottery live at The Big Give on Tuesday, December 8th at Judson Memorial Church.
To be eligible for a Pay Your People Grant, applicants must be a NYC-based indie performing arts company, fiscally sponsored collective/production, or indie performing arts venue (venues with 99 seats or less). Awardees must commit to using the grant to pay historically marginalized artists or leaders who bring an underrepresented perspective to the indie theater community through race, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, economic disadvantage or refugee/immigration status. Applications are currently open through November 15th at www.indiespace.org/the-big-give.
The Big Give on Tuesday, December 8th at Judson Memorial Church (55 Washington Square S, New York, NY 10012) is IndieSpace's annual event which celebrates indie artists by awarding grants to performing arts companies, fiscally sponsored collectives/productions, and venues. This joyous event is also an opportunity for the indie theater community to reconnect and socialize with fellow artists while celebrating and honoring the amazing work, artistry, and love in the indie theater and performing arts community. The event is FREE and open to all. Spots fill up quickly so please RSVP in advance at www.indiespace.org/the-big-give.
IndieSpace was established in 2016 to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to address systemic inequities in NYC real estate. In 2022, it merged with Indie Theater Fund, an organization that was founded in 2012 that focused on a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community. Through radically transparent and equitable grants, free real estate programs, community resources and advocacy, IndieSpace has supported hundreds of indie theater companies and thousands of individual artists. For service to the community, IndieSpace received the Ellen Stewart Award and a citation from the City Council of New York www.indiespace.org
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.