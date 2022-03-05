Immersive Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical THE LAST MATCH to Hold Reading







Billed as a Pro-Wrestling Event, that happens to be an immersive Rock Musical, "The Last Match" tells the story of Ben Vengeance who has been professional wrestling's biggest star for years and tonight is his last match.

With the weight of his legacy, the future of the organization, and the prospects of a peaceful retirement with his wife Jenny, a wrestling star in her own right, all on his shoulders, the evening promises to be anything but a quiet ride into the sunset. The Last Match, just like the world of pro wrestling, is chock full of colorful, bombastic entertainment. Mixing theater, rock, and live wrestling, this isn't your grandparent's classic musical - unless your grandparents are total rockstars!!

The cast for the table reading includes Sylvana Joyce as The Super fan, Jason Simon as Ben Vengeance, Cathryn Wake as Jenny, Jim Michael Reilly as The Boss, Larissa Klinger as Scarlett Sublime, Dan Fenaughty as Strutting Jimmy Sutton, Phil Blechman as Alexander Swagger, Heather Jane Rolff as The Mother, Sam Zeller as Sam The Barbarian, Ryan Morales Green as The Surgeon, Ryan Thurman as Little Cannon Ball.

Produced By Jeremiah James and Pro- Wrestling impresario Tommy Fierro along with Cameron Smith, and Marylou Rothfuss "The Last Match" will launch as a Concert Presentation in the summer of 2022 with the hope of launching a National tour across the United States and Canada in the Spring of 2023!

THE LAST MATCH" features Book and Lyrics by JASON HUZA (It Happened in Key West The Musical), Book, Lyrics and Music by SYLVANA JOYCE and C.R. SMITH (Sylvana Joyce & The Moment), and Book and Original Concept by JEREMIAH JAMES.

@thelastmatchmusical @TheWrestlingcollectorstore

@ISPWWrestling