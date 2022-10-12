Engaging the BroadwayWorld Audience on a Budget







BroadwayWorld is proud to be the world's largest theatre site, and our reach goes far beyond Manhattan - we have coverage in over 100 US Cities and 45 International markets, which means that our audience is not only looking for Broadway information - they want to know about local shows as well. We offer a number of different ways that you can get your show information in front of our audience, so make sure you're taking advantage of each of these free ways to get that information out there.

Event Calendar Listings

The first stop in getting your upcoming production in front of the BroadwayWorld audience should be the events calendar for your region. Through a simple input form, you can get your event listed with all its details on our calendar that runs on multiple pages throughout the site - and is one of our features that more than 91% of our site users have told us that they utilize when looking for what they're going to see. In addition to the placements throughout our regional site, the listings are also searchable by Zip Code, giving your local audiences yet another way to find the details about the show.

Once your listing is in the calendar, it will then be eligible to be included in our regional newsletters, as well as appearing in that upcoming shows widget that runs throughout the site. You can also take advantage of our self-boost feature. For $4 per day, your listing will be upgraded to featured - giving it a highlight on the calendar, and pulling it up to the top of the listings - including on every page of our regional site, and in our local newsletters.

Beyond the greater exposure that comes from upgrading to a featured listing, you also gain access to additional features and valuable statistics where you can measure not only the impressions that your listing had, but also the number of clicks to your ticketing site that it generated.

You are also able to add a discount code for BroadwayWorld readers if you so choose - this is a great way to encourage people to move from the consideration phase to the buying phase of their journey and actually get their tickets purchased while they have a coupon code available to them.

Click here to add your show to the event calendar now.

News and Photo/Video Submissions

BroadwayWorld prides itself on its extensive coverage of theatre in all regions, and you can make sure that your story is in our editorial team's hands by submitting news releases through our easy form at this link. You can submit releases announcing the show's cast and creative team, as well as submitting video footage and photographs of the production. Our audience loves to see behind the scenes and more to best understand what the experience of going to a production would be like before they book their tickets.

Plus, we now add a 'get tickets' button to the bottom of stories about productions, making it even easier for the audience to read all the exciting news about your show, and then make their ticket purchase. And, all content gets shared on our local social media channels as well.

Stage Mag

Lastly, don't forget to take advantage of BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag - our digital-first show program builder. If you've already submitted your event information to our Events calendar outlined above, in one click you can already be well on your way to building a Stage Mag. The Stage Mag goes beyond being the program for your audience on the day of - you can utilize the tool to get audiences excited before their arrival, including features like countdown clocks to opening night, RSVP forms for them to let you know they're coming, and more.

This is also a great tool to capture demographic information and email addresses from your whole audience, not just the primary ticket buyer. You can import articles to the Stage Mag so they can read about the rest of your season, or read reviews and previews of the show they're sitting down to see. Finally, the ability to quickly edit the Stage Mag and update in real time makes it a very convenient tool if you suddenly find yourself putting an understudy into the show.

BroadwayWorld's Free Tools Work Together

All of BroadwayWorld's free tools work together to make promoting your show to our audience easier. With our various paid options available to further enhance your efforts, this is a great way to reach the theatre fans in your area.