Dramatists Play Service Announces New Interim President and Vice President for Acquisitions

David Moore has been appointed Interim President of Dramatists Play Service, taking the reins from Peter Hagan, who announced his impending retirement in January of this year. Hagan served for seven years as only the sixth President of the 84 year old company, founded in 1936 by the Dramatists Guild of America and a group of prominent play agents. Moore will add presidential duties to his current position as Vice President for Finance and Administration, until current conditions in the theatre industry allow for a more formal search for a permanent President. He has worked at DPS for 17 years.

Craig Pospisil, a 30 year veteran of the company and currently the Director of Nonprofessional Licensing, will become Vice President for Acquisitions, adding to his current responsibilities in the Nonprofessional Licensing Department.

"Our Board of Directors has made stellar choices in David and Craig for these new positions, and I have eminent faith in their ability to take DPS into its next chapter," said Hagan. "It is a company which I have cherished during my term as President, and before that on its Board. I am very happy to leave it in such good hands." The new appointments will commence on October 1st.

